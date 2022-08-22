Four foreign tourists killed, 15 others injured in bus crash after visiting Machu Picchu

<!–

At least four foreign tourists were killed and 15 others injured after their minibus fell into a chasm 30 feet below a highway after visiting the ancient ruins of Machu Picchu on Sunday.

The Peruvian government said on Monday that two of the tourists killed were from Colombia. The origin of the other two victims remained unknown.

The injured victims were identified as Julie Clard, Tom Lecuyer, Adrien Colotte and Timothee Malexeiux from France and Hugo Marijin and Francis Floya from Canada. The others were identified as Jip Nekker from the Netherlands; Myrto Arvaniti and Andres Sofianos of Greece; Hana Weinberger and Kfier Givony of Israel; and Cecilia Luis and Pedro Batuecas of Argentina.

Sherwin Zevallos, the minibus driver, a tour leader and a Peruvian tourist were also injured in the crash.

“We deeply regret the loss of life and extend our deepest condolences to their families,” said Roberto Sánchez, Peru’s foreign trade and tourism minister.

Malexieux told reporters from the city of Cusco that they were all returning from a visit to the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu and that he was sleeping when it capsized.

“I am physically fine,” he added briefly in Spanish.

Sánchez indicated that the four deceased are in a mortuary in Cusco.

The tragic accident occurred in an area known as Abra Málaga, complicated by the fog and at an altitude of about 14,200 feet.

A jewel of the Peruvian tourist industry, Machu Picchu was built in the 15th century as a religious sanctuary of the Incas and is located in the Amazon region of southeastern Peru at about 8,200 feet in elevation.

The recklessness of drivers and speeding are the main causes of road accidents in Peru, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Road transport oversight is weak and aid is so slow and disorganized that several people are injured near the tracks, experts say.

Poor people usually die in traffic accidents. Experts have argued for nearly two decades that comprehensive transport reform is the solution, but no government has taken the initiative.

According to the latest available figures, some 2,053 people died in road accidents in Peru between January and October 2021.