Four England stars in UEFA’s Euro 2022 Team of the Tournament but losing finalists Germany have MORE

UEFA has caused consternation by naming five German players in their Euro 2022 Team of the Tournament – one more than winner England.

The Lionesses defeated their old rivals 2-1 after extra time at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Their historic victory is the first-ever major trophy in English women’s football and the first for both men and women in 56 years since the 1966 World Cup.

The record-breaking side of Sarina Wiegman is therefore hailed as one of the greats of all time.

But UEFA disagreed and selected five German stars against four from England, with one each from France and Spain.

The selected team, in a 4-3-3 formation, was: Mary Earps (England); Giulia Gwinn, Marina Hegering (both Germany), Leah Williamson (England), Sakina Karchaoui (France); Keira Walsh (England), Lena Oberdorf (Germany), Aitana Bonmati (Spain); Beth Mead (England), Alexandra Popp (Germany), Klara Buhl (Germany).

There is little discussion about the inclusion of Earps, Williamson, Karchaoui, Walsh and Mead. Likewise, several selected Germans – Hegering in defence, Oberdorf in midfield and Popp up front – are excellent players in their own right.

But despite Oberdorf and Bonmati’s prodigious talent, Bayern Munich’s Stanway may find herself unfortunate not to be chosen, given her winning goal against Spain in the quarter-final, while Oberdorf and Bonmati didn’t shine when they were beaten.

Likewise, Barcelona’s right-back Lucy Bronze is badly left out, with Gwinn joining in despite a lackluster performance in the final.