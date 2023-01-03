Four bedroom home sells in Los Gatos for $1.7 million

A house built in 1964 located in the 200 block of Union Avenue in Los Gatos has new owners. The 1,612 square foot property was sold on December 21, 2022. The purchase price of $1,743,000 equates to $1,081 per square foot. The house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage and two parking spaces. It is located on a plot of 6,120 square meters, which also has a swimming pool.
More homes have recently changed hands in the area:
- A 2,056-square-foot home on the 200 block of Pinehurst Avenue in Los Gatos sold for $2,600,000 in September 2022, a price per square foot of $1,265. The house has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
- In August 2022, a 2,409 square foot home on Pinehurst Avenue in Los Gatos sold for $2,350,000, a price per square foot of $976. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
- On Taft Drive, San Jose, a 3,280 square foot home sold for $2,500,000 in August 2022, a price per square foot of $762. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.