Four bedroom home sells in Los Gatos for $1.7 million

212 Union Avenue – Google Street View

A house built in 1964 located in the 200 block of Union Avenue in Los Gatos has new owners. The 1,612 square foot property was sold on December 21, 2022. The purchase price of $1,743,000 equates to $1,081 per square foot. The house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage and two parking spaces. It is located on a plot of 6,120 square meters, which also has a swimming pool.

