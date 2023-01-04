Four-bedroom home sells for $2.3 million in Piedmont

A spacious historic home built in 1919 located in the 1100 block of Ranleigh Way in Piedmont has new owners. The 2,917 square foot property sold on December 1, 2022 for $2,250,000, or $771 per square foot. The house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage and a parking space. The unit sits on a 4,747 square foot lot.
These nearby properties have also recently sold:
- A 1,656-square-foot home on the 200 block of Wildwood Avenue in Piedmont sold for $1,850,000 in July 2022, a price per square foot of $1,117. The house has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
- On Oakmont Avenue, Piedmont, a 1,696-square-foot home sold for $2,100,000 in August 2022, a price per square foot of $1,238. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
- In June 2022, a 3,338-square-foot home on Winsor Avenue in Piedmont sold for $4,250,000, a price per square foot of $1,273. The house has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.