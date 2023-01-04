Four-bedroom home sells for $2.3 million in Piedmont

1138 Ranleigh Way – Google Street View

A spacious historic home built in 1919 located in the 1100 block of Ranleigh Way in Piedmont has new owners. The 2,917 square foot property sold on December 1, 2022 for $2,250,000, or $771 per square foot. The house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage and a parking space. The unit sits on a 4,747 square foot lot.

These nearby properties have also recently sold: