Four-bedroom home in Oakland sells for $1.7 million

Villanovalaan 37 – Google Street View

A spacious home built in 1973 located in the first block of Villanova Lane in Oakland has a new owner. The 3,038 square foot property was sold on November 29, 2022. The purchase price of $1,700,000 equates to $560 per square foot. The house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and an attached garage. The unit sits on a plot of 6,897 square meters.

