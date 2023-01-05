Four-bedroom home in Oakland sells for $1.7 million

A spacious home built in 1973 located in the first block of Villanova Lane in Oakland has a new owner. The 3,038 square foot property was sold on November 29, 2022. The purchase price of $1,700,000 equates to $560 per square foot. The house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and an attached garage. The unit sits on a plot of 6,897 square meters.
More houses have recently changed hands in the area:
- In October 2022, a 3,052 square foot home on Villanova Drive in Oakland sold for $1,925,000, a price per square foot of $631. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
- A 3,377 square foot home on the 6500 block of Glen Oaks Way in Oakland sold for $2,000,000 in July 2022, a price per square foot of $592. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.
- On Ridgewood Drive, Oakland, a 2,023 square foot home sold for $1,800,000 in June 2022, a price per square foot of $890. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths.