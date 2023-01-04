Four-bedroom home in Fremont sells for $1.9 million

A 1,672-square-foot home built in 1960 has changed hands. The property in the 41700 block of Chadbourne Drive in Fremont was sold on December 5, 2022. The purchase price of $1,854,000 equates to $1,109 per square foot. The house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a garage. It is located on a plot of 6,794 square meters, which also has a swimming pool.
More homes have recently been sold in the area:
- On Higgins Way, Fremont, a 1,470-square-foot home sold for $1,810,000 in October 2022, a price per square foot of $1,231. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
- A 1,446-square-foot home on the 41500 block of Higgins Way in Fremont sold for $1,950,000 in June 2022, a price per square foot of $1,349. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
- In November 2022, a 1,924 square foot home on Paseo Padre Parkway in Fremont sold for $1,858,000, a price per square foot of $966. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.