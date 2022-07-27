Founder of NYC LGBTQ clubs sues ex-partner over claims of abusive and disturbing behavior

One of New York City’s most talked-about new gay clubs has apologized to its clients after a co-founder was forced to leave and taken to court for allegedly making bigoted comments, encouraging drug use and openly having sex. have with young men in the club.

Alan Picus is accused in a lawsuit of claiming that he only wanted white partygoers, and no one who “looked like they came from the Bronx.” Picus reportedly refused to hire people of color for the club, saying it was important that they “don’t alienate the white guys.”

He is also said to have warned managers to place white bartenders at key points in the venue, claiming it would keep customers happy.

During an interview, he is said to have told a bar manager candidate, “I don’t have to break my back to hire people just because they’re black or trans.”

Picus had sex with young men throughout the club, in view of customers, the suit claims. He is accused of telling door security not to check the ID cards of those entering the club, and actively encouraging the acceptance of the date rape drug GHB, which is often distributed at parties.

When he found out that the bouncers were confiscating the drug, Picus is said to have said, ‘I’m going to read Edwin. [the head of security] the riot. They’re taking the GHB from our boys.’

Picus has since been forced out of the club. He has not responded to the charge.

Called The Q, the club launched with much fanfare in June 2021 in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan.

Frankie Sharp (left) was one of three partners in Hell’s Kitchen gay club The Q. He is now suing the other two for breach of contract after being fired in May. Sharp accused Alan Picus (right) of racism and sexual misconduct

Bob Fluet (left) and Alan Picus (right) pose with Eric Adams in October 2021 at a campaign event for then-mayoral candidate

The club’s famous supporters included, clockwise from top left, Billy Porter; Jake Scissors; Zacharias Quinto; and Charlie Carver

Celebrity backers included Billy Porter, Jake Shears of The Scissor Sisters, and Star Trek actor Zachary Quinto.

The four-storey townhouse hosted live entertainment on the ground floor and welcomed guests into a lounge in the center. The top floor was for dancing, with a hanging catwalk.

Frankie Sharp, an award-winning event producer, nightlife curator and DJ, said it was the largest queer-owned and operated entertainment venue in Manhattan, with an added emphasis on respect and inclusion.

The bar made it a point to provide an “affirmative, welcoming space for all to enjoy,” according to the website. “Violent rhetoric or action, non-consensual touching, or any form of racist, homophobic, transphobic, sexist, normative, age-appropriate, competent behavior will not be tolerated.”

Still, Sharp is now suing co-founder Picus and Bob Fluet, accusing Fluet of turning a blind eye to Picus’s behavior.

Revelers line up in front of The Q, in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood

At the club, in a photo posted on their social media

Picus has not responded to Sharp’s allegations of sexual misconduct

When Sharp complained about Picus, Fluet fired him in May this year, Sharp claims.

Sharp filed a case in the New York Supreme Court on June 10, accusing Picus and Fluet of breach of contract and demanding payment in arrears plus a share of the estimated $5.6 million in profits.

“I wanted to create a safe space, not in the sometimes banal sense we see the term used, but a real and sacred space for all our gay families to feel safe enough for freedom, fun and cathartic self-expression,” Sharp said. NPR.

“I wanted to build an antidote to the Trump era. I wanted to build a house for all of us.’

Picus was described as “no longer affiliated with the Q” in a July 6 Instagram post from new creative director, Luis Fernando.

Sharp and Remy Ma are pictured at a party in December 2014

On July 6, the new creative director posted a statement on Instagram apologizing for past mistakes and saying Picus was no longer involved with the club.

Fluet told NPR he was unaware of the allegations against Picus.

“I trusted my producers and staff, but it turned out I was spreading a little too thin and relying too much on our producers,” Fluet said. “I’ve always tried to empower my staff to lead the way in creating great programming and great venues by trying to take it easy.”

Sharp, in his suit, claims to have told Fluet about Picus’s actions.

“I’d heard that Alan often engaged in sex acts in the staff toilet, although he was often seen engaging in sex acts with (often very young-looking) clients in the club’s public areas,” Sharp said.

“I found this pattern of behavior extremely disturbing. I took those concerns to Bob, who was dismissive and belittled me for them.’

Sharp said other employees complained to him about Picus, with more than 20 people voicing their concerns.

‘From bar staff, promoters, dancers to DJs. It was daily. We had an almost comical turnover of managers in the first year of the operation,” Sharp said.

“We’ve all learned to deal with it because Bob [Fluet] was the controlling partner and he wouldn’t do anything about it. The loudest complaints always came directly from me.

“Unfortunately, Bob has consistently throttled, reduced and ignored me and the staff.”

Fluet on Instagram said he was working to improve the situation.

“The past few days have been extremely difficult for anyone who calls the Q home. From the management, to the staff, to the patrons,” he wrote on July 5.

“Q was created specifically to serve the entire diverse LGBTQIA+ community and provide our employees, talents and customers with a haven to express their individuality to the fullest.

“While we vehemently deny the hurtful allegations that have surfaced recently, we are determined to end the divisions within our community that have had to fight Q’s programming and mission.”

He added: “Personally, I remain committed to fostering open dialogue about how the Q can better serve our community and I will continue to invest in educating my staff – and myself – about the unique issues facing our community collectively. is confronted. I will always strive to advance the agenda for all through my continued support of LGBTQIA+ organizations, nonprofits, political leaders and communities of color.

“No racism, transphobia, colorism or any other form of discrimination has been or will be tolerated in any of my locations. This is my devotion to you.’