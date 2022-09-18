Founder and CEO of Portman Healthcare Sam Waley-Cohen says it’s who you’re with that matters

<!–

The founder and CEO of Portman Healthcare, Sam Waley-Cohen, is a retired amateur jockey who won his last race, the Grand National, in 2022 at odds of 50/1. He is a friend of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Sam and his wife Annabel Ballin, who own a children’s party business, have three children.

I’ve always hated feeling like I’ve underachieved and not fulfilled my potential. But at the same time, I think that every time you have an experience where you think, ‘I didn’t do my best there’, it’s an opportunity to learn.

If I hadn’t driven the Grand National course 40 times and made many, many mistakes, I would never have won the race in 2022. All that cumulative knowledge came into play that day.

Founder and CEO of Portman Healthcare Sam Waley-Cohen (pictured)

It has been important to get balance in life. I am an entrepreneur and started my group of dental practices, Portman, in 2009. It has become quite demanding now that we employ around 4,000 people and have 200 dental practices across Europe.

The race was an outlet. The training and discipline was completely different to the business and helped me keep it all in perspective. If you love something, you can find the time.

At the end of the day, family is the most important thing. My racing career was a journey for me and my father. We have traveled the country, thousands of miles, enjoyed the successes and shared the failures together.

When my little brother Thomas died of bone cancer when he was 20, it taught me that life is short. If there are opportunities, take them and live life to the fullest. I think Thomas dying made me want to seize every moment of every day and make the most of it.

After winning the Grand National, after all the media and the presentation ceremony, it was 9:30 p.m. We were about two and a half hours from home and my wife and I said, ‘Okay, what are we going to do? Well, we’d better drive home’. It was a very unglamorous end to the day!

I think what it shows is whether you’ve had a great win or a crushing defeat, the world will keep turning as usual. It’s who you have around you that really matters.