Found a new way to turn number seven plastic into valuable products

The WSU research team, including postdoctoral researcher Yu-Chung Chang, used PLA plastic waste to make a high-quality resin for 3D printing. Credit: WSU



A method of converting a commonly used plastic waste into a resin used in 3D printing could lead to better use of plastic waste.

A team of researchers from Washington State University developed a simple and efficient way to convert polylactic acid (PLA), a biobased plastic used in products such as filament, plastic silverware and food packaging, into a high-performance resin.

“We found a way to immediately turn this into something stronger and better, and we hope this will give people the incentive to upcycle this stuff instead of just throwing it away,” says Yu-Chung Chang , a postdoctoral researcher at the WSU School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering and a co-corresponding author on the job. “We’ve made stronger materials, just from scrap. We think this could be a great opportunity.”

Approximately 300,000 tons of PLA is produced annually and its use is increasing dramatically.

Although it is bio-based, PLA, which is categorized as a number seven plastic, does not come off easily. It can float in fresh or salt water for a year without deteriorating. It is also rarely recycled because, like many other plastics, when melted and reformed, it does not perform as well as the original version and becomes less valuable.

“It’s biodegradable and compostable, but once you look at it, it turns out it can take up to 100 years to decompose in a landfill,” Chang said. “In reality, it still causes a lot of pollution. We want to make sure that when we start producing PLA on the million-ton scale, we know how to handle it.”

In their study, published in the journal, Green Chemistry, the researchers, led by Professor Jinwen Zhang of the School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, developed a rapid and catalyst-free method to recycle PLA, breaking down the long chain of molecules into simple monomers — the building blocks for many plastics. The whole chemical process can be done in about two days at mild temperatures. The chemical they used to break down the PLA, aminoethanol, isn’t expensive either.

“If you want to turn a Lego castle into a car, you have to tear it down brick by brick,” Chang said. “That’s what we did. The amino ethanol precisely cut the PLA back into a monomer, and once it’s back to a monomer, the sky is the limit because you can repolymerize it into something stronger.”

After the PLA broke down to its basic building blocks, the researchers rebuilt the plastic and created a type of photo-curable liquid resin often used as an “ink” for 3D printers. When used in a 3D printer and cured into plastic pieces, the product exhibited equal or better mechanical and thermal properties than commercially available resins.

While the researchers focused on PLA for the study, they hope to apply the work to polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which is more common than PLA, has a similar chemical structure and poses a bigger waste problem.

They have applied for a provisional patent and are working on further optimization of the process. The researchers are also investigating other applications of the upcycling method.

More information:

Lin Shao et al, A chemical approach for the future of PLA upcycling: from plastic waste to new 3D printing materials, Green Chemistry (2022). Lin Shao et al, A chemical approach for the future of PLA upcycling: from plastic waste to new 3D printing materials,(2022). DOI: 10.1039/D2GC01745H

Provided by Washington State University

