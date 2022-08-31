Foul Balls! Blue Jays fans removed from stadium for allegedly having sex in the stands

<!–

It seems the phrase cue ball was taken far too literally in Toronto during Monday night’s Toronto Blue Jays-Chicago Cubs game.

Patrons were treated to more action than advertised as two fans got caught deep in the stands.

If you examine the vision, you can believe that home runs were scored on and off the field, with the unnamed pair engaging in what appears to be passionate coitus.

The couple had a little too much fun at the Rogers Center stadium in Toronto

Security prepares itself to get involved, but not too much, and break the interaction

A video shared by blog TO quickly spread across social media showing a woman sitting firmly on top of the gentleman.

The pair would be in the Rogers Center 500 level as play continued on the field below.

Law enforcement officers informed TMZ there was no information about the incident, showing that the eager pair escaped with a mild dose of embarrassment and indeed a sense of relief.

You’d hope Christopher Morel of the Cubs didn’t look up to the 500s during the romp

Even better news for those in attendance: Toronto beat the Cubs on Monday night and came back for seconds on Tuesday to extend their winning ways.

Fast forward to becoming a place for America’s ultimate pastime, the MLB extends beyond the desire for baseball.

A couple in Oakland was found to have committed a sexual act in the upper echelon of the A’s RingCentral Coliseum.

Oakland police are investigating the alleged sexual act in the stands. A viral video of their performance surfaced this month during Oakland’s 5-3 win over Seattle.

The couple were isolated in the stands on a day when the A’s only sold 9,000 tickets.

While the pair were definitely out in public, track and field competitions have been intimate affairs in recent seasons as attendances have dwindled.

With the MLB playoffs on the horizon, you’d hope fans find an alternative method to do away with all the nervous energy.