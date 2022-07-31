Foster mum who made up fake psychic ‘Robyn’ to force girl into horrific sex acts is jailed

A depraved foster mother concocted a fake psychic to scare a teenage girl in her care into horrific sexual acts before fleeing abroad to try to escape prison.

The 65-year-old Victorian woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to at least 16 years in prison in County Court on Friday.

The court heard that the woman, from Croydon in eastern Melbourne, was a psychic named ‘Robyn’, who only communicated with the victim via text message when she was 14 or 15.

The victim believed the psychic was real and was afraid to tell anyone about the abuse she had endured, thinking that “Robyn” would find out through her psychic powers and then tell her foster mother.

According to court documents, “Robyn” told the victim and two other co-offenders that the psychic had “instructed” them to perform sexual acts. The Herald Sun reported.

The crime started when the woman told the girl that the psychic said she was a “sl**” and was “obsessed with sex” before watching the victim’s foster brother perform lewd acts on her.

The foster mother was sentenced to at least 16 years behind bars in Victoria County Court (pictured)

The woman then demanded that the girl perform ‘degrading’ acts with sex toys and other objects.

The woman committed a series of horrific abuses to the girl, including on one occasion where she made cruel jokes when she beat the girl 150 times with a wooden spoon, spit on her feet and sexually penetrated her.

In another incident, she beat the girl with a piece of wood after forcing her to do 20 push-ups on a scorching 40C day and then continued the demand and assault after the girl stopped to treat her injuries.

The teen fled the horror house and slept in a stranger’s garage, where she was discovered a day later and taken to the police.

Detectives interviewed the woman in 2013 where she claimed she had not hit the child and that she was a thief and liar.

She then fled overseas to the UK, prompting the brave teen to report the sexual abuse she had suffered.

The woman was extradited to Victoria in 2020 and has spent 863 in custody.

Judge Rosemary Carlin sentenced the woman on Friday to 20 years and six months in prison with a 16-year unconditional period.

She will also be on the sex offender registry for life and will not be released from prison until she is in her 80s.