Fossilised VOMIT found in Utah reveals a banquet of prehistoric amphibians
- Scientists have found a fossilized pile of small bones in Utah’s Morrison Formation
- The team initially wondered if they’d discovered a bizarre new species
- But analysis revealed it was regurgitalite – a fossilized form of vomit
- Researchers believe a bowfin fish ate frogs and salamanders before regurgitating them 150 million years ago
The Utah Geological Survey team initially wondered if they'd discovered a bizarre new species.
The Utah Geological Survey team initially wondered if they’d discovered a bizarre new species.
However, upon closer inspection, they realized that the bones belonged to a series of amphibians that had been eaten by a larger predator, which had subsequently regurgitated them 150 million years ago.
John Foster, co-author of a study on the findings, said: “This fossil gives us a rare glimpse into the interactions of the animals in ancient ecosystems.”
Utah paleontologists were in for a surprise when they discovered a fossilized pile of small bones in Utah’s Morrison Formation
The prehistoric vomit was found in the Morrison Formation – a famous late Jurassic site known for its dinosaur bones.
Stretching across the western US, the formation often contains fossils of dinosaurs such as Camarasaurus, Diplodocus, Apatosaurus, Stegosaurus, and Allosaurus.
“Although the Morrison has been deposited in a wide variety of environments, it is the river channels that are most likely to contain dinosaur bones,” explains the National Park Service.
Still water deposits in lakes and ponds are best for preserving the small delicate skeletons of salamanders, frogs, lizards and others.
“To form a fossil, the body must be buried quickly before the weather and scavengers have a chance to disperse or otherwise destroy the bone.”
A chemical analysis of the fossil confirmed it to be a fossilized form of vomit known as “regurgitalite.”
The bones in the vomit contained at least one small frog and salamander, with some bones measuring only 0.12 inches in length.
While the researchers are unclear as to which predator is behind the vomit, they say the most likely culprit is a bowfin fish.
While the researchers aren’t clear which predator is behind the vomit, they say the most likely culprit is a bowfin fish (artist’s impression pictured)
The bowfin is a type of freshwater jet-finned fish with sharp teeth and a long body, which is still common today.
The ancient lineage dates back nearly 200 million years, with several bowfin fossils previously found in the Morrison Formation.
“While we can’t rule out other predators, a bowfin is our current suspect, so to speak,” Foster said.
However, it is still unknown what killed the species in the vomit.
“There were three animals that we still have today, in ways familiar to those animals today — prey that is eaten by predators and predators that may be chased by other predators,” Foster added.
“That in itself shows how similar some ancient ecosystems were to places on Earth today.”
The researchers hope to continue exploring the site, hoping to find more prehistoric fossils.
James Kirkland, co-author of the study, said: ‘I was so excited to have found this site because plants in the Upper Jurassic are so rare.
“We must now carefully dissect the site in search of more small wonders among the foliage.”
