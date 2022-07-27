Fossil discovery in freshwater river bed suggests Loch Ness Monster COULD have existed 66m years ago

The existence of the Loch Ness monster is “plausible,” scientists say, after fossils revealed plesiosaurs may have lived in freshwater.

Nessie enthusiasts have long believed that the creature of Scottish folklore, often depicted with a long neck and small head, could be a prehistoric reptile.

However, cynics argue that even if plesiosaurs had survived the asteroid attack that wiped out the dinosaurs, the creatures would not have been able to live in Loch Ness because they needed a saltwater environment.

Now, researchers from the University of Bath, the University of Portsmouth and the Université Hassan II in Morocco have discovered fossils of small plesiosaurs in a 100-million-year-old river system in the Sahara.

The discovery suggests that some species of plesiosaurs lived in freshwater, lending credence to the legend of the Loch Ness Monster.

Plesiosaurs (right) and spinosaurus (left) may have both inhabited freshwater rivers 100 million years ago

One of the most famous claimed sightings of the Loch Ness Monster is a photograph taken in 1934 by Colonel Robert Kenneth Wilson and published in the Daily Mail. However, the researchers point out that the last plesiosaurs went extinct 66 million years ago

Plesiosaurus was first discovered 200 years ago The first complete skeleton of a plesiosaur was found in 1823 by the English fossil hunter Mary Anning in Lyme Regis, Dorset. The prehistoric reptile had a small head, a long neck and four long fins. It was given the name “near lizard” because it resembles modern reptiles more than icthyosaurus, which had been found in the same rock layers a few years earlier. It lived from the late Triassic to the late Cretaceous, about 215 million to 66 million years ago, before being wiped out with the dinosaurs. Plesiosaurs inspired reconstructions of the Loch Ness Monster, but were traditionally thought of as marine animals.

The fossils, discovered in Morocco’s Kem Kem beds, dating to the Late Cretaceous, include bones and teeth from three-meter-long adults and an arm bone of a 1.5-meter-long baby.

‘The bones and teeth were scattered and found in different places, not as a skeleton. So every bone and every tooth is a different animal,” said Dr Nick Longrich of the University of Bath’s Milner Center for Evolution.

“It’s a mess, but isolated bones tell us a lot about ancient ecosystems and animals in them. They are so much more common than skeletons, they give you more information to work with.”

The discovery suggests the creatures routinely lived and fed in freshwater, alongside frogs, crocodiles, turtles, fish and the huge aquatic dinosaur Spinosaurus.

The teeth of the plesiosaurs show heavy wear, like those of Spinosaurus, implying they ate the same food — their teeth crumbling on the armored fish that lived in the river.

“What amazes me is that the ancient Moroccan river had so many carnivores all living side by side,” said David Martill of the University of Portsmouth.

“This was no place to swim.”

Marine animals such as whales and dolphins are known to move up rivers, either to feed or because they have been lost, but the researchers don’t believe this explains the large number of plesiosaur fossils in the Kem Kem beds.

A more likely possibility is that the plesiosaurs could tolerate fresh and salt water like some whales, such as the beluga whale.

It’s even possible that the plesiosaurs were permanent inhabitants of the river, like modern river dolphins, the researchers said.

The fossils, discovered in Morocco’s Kem Kem beds, dating to the Late Cretaceous, include bones and teeth from three-meter-long adults and an arm bone of a 1.5-meter-long baby.

Left: A leptocleidid Plesiosaurus dorsal vertebra. The large openings for the arteries at the bottom are typical of plesiosaurs. Right: Arm bone of a leptocleidid plesiosaurus, mid Cretaceous (Cenomanian) Kem Kem beds of Morocco

The plesiosaurs’ small size would allow them to hunt in shallow rivers, and the fossil beds indicate that there were plenty of fish nearby.

“It’s a bit controversial, but who’s to say that because we paleontologists have always called them ‘marine reptiles,’ they had to live in the sea?” said Dr. Longrich.

“Many marine genera have invaded freshwater.”

Plesiosaurs were a diverse and adaptable group, having been around for over 100 million years.

Based on what they found in Morocco — and what other scientists have found elsewhere — the authors suggest they may have repeatedly invaded freshwater to varying degrees.

“This is another sensational discovery that adds to the many discoveries we have made over the past fifteen years in the Kem Kem in this region of Morocco,” said Samir Zouhri of the Université Hassan II in Morocco.

‘Kem Kem was a truly incredible biodiversity hotspot in the Cretaceous.’

A leptocleidid plesiosaurus tooth from the Kem Kem beds of Morocco

The plesiosaurs belong to the family Leptocleididae – a family of small plesiosaurs commonly found in brackish or fresh water elsewhere in England, Africa and Australia. Other plesiosaurs, including the long-necked elasmosaurs, have also been found in brackish or freshwater in North America and China.

Veterinary student Arthur Grant was the first person to associate the plesiosaur with the Loch Ness monster in 1934, after claiming to have nearly hit the creature on his motorcycle. He drew a sketch that resembled the ancient marine reptile.

A few months later, the Daily Mail published a photo taken by gynecologist Robert Kenneth Wilson showing a creature with a long neck and a small head that appeared to be moving through the water. The image was later exposed as a hoax.

A press release from the University of Bath stated that the new discovery showed the Loch Ness monster was “on one level, plausible.”

Pleiosaurs were not confined to the seas, they lived in fresh water. But the fossil record also suggests that after nearly 150 million years, the last plesiosaurs eventually went extinct along with the dinosaurs, 66 million years ago.’

The study is published in the journal Chalk research.