FORTY PER CENT of Channel migrants are from ALBANIA

Forty percent of Channel migrants come from peaceful Albania — not a war-torn nation, according to a classified military intelligence report. Mail Plus Reveals.

The revelation comes on the day that a man on a kayak had to be rescued by British authorities yesterday after attempting to cross the channel alone.

A further 288 people crossed the English Channel on Friday, August 5, bringing the total number of migrants who reached the UK this week to 1,372.

Five small boats have made the crossing in the past 24 hours, government figures show.

These include a migrant who was rescued yesterday morning after attempting to travel by kayak.

He was picked up by officers of the British Border Forces around 9 am, 5 miles from the English coast. NL News reports.

Earlier this week, a new daily record was set at 22, as 696 people made the perilous journey on Monday, according to Defense Ministry figures.

Meanwhile, a record number of people for this year made the crossing on Monday, with 696, including women and children, reaching British shores.

This was only the second time this year that more than 600 people have arrived in the UK via small boat crossings, with the previous high of 651 on 13 April.

With 696 on Monday, the total number of people crossed has risen to 17,134 this year.

New research shows that the government has spent nearly half a billion pounds in the past seven years to prevent migrants from crossing the river.

The total includes huge sums handed over to the French government to prevent would-be asylum seekers from leaving their country.

Figures show £473 million has been spent on a range of security measures and on the initial cost of Priti Patel’s Rwanda asylum deal.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is expected to announce a new financing package soon, including tens of millions of pounds to the French for more beach patrols and surveillance equipment.

A government spokesman said: ‘The increase in dangerous Channel crossings is unacceptable.

“Not only are they an open violation of our immigration laws, but they also risk lives and hinder our ability to help refugees who come to the UK via safe and legal routes.

“The Nationality and Borders Act allows us to crack down on the abuse of the system and the malicious smugglers, who are now sentenced to a maximum penalty of life in prison.

“As part of our new partnership for migration and economic development with Rwanda, we are continuing preparations to relocate those making dangerous, unnecessary and illegal journeys to the UK so that their claims can be considered and their lives restored. built up.’

Four in 10 migrants crossing the Channel in small boats come from Albania, where there has been no war in 25 years, according to a leaked secret military intelligence report.

This summer, a total of 1,075 Albanians crossed the Channel in small boats organized by people-smuggling gangs.

A total of 757 Albanians crossed the Channel last year, according to government figures.

Albanian gangs buy huge inflatable boats from Chinese factories and transport them to northern France, then modify them by asking Chinese companies to make them bigger to get more migrants on board.

Experts believe the crossings are fueled by social media, with people smugglers advertising their services on TikTok and charging up to £5,500 per person.

An Albanian police liaison officer will be stationed in Dover to address the growing problem, but there is a shortage of Albanian translators to help.