Fortnite’s new season adds Spider-Gwen and goopy chrome

Spider Gwen in Fortnite. | Image: Epic Games

A new season of Fortnite is upon us, and it drips with chrome. Today is the launch of Chapter 3: Season 4 for the Battle Royale game called “paradise”, and the big change this time is a mysterious new substance. It’s called chrome, and it seems capable of changing just about anything it touches: you can splash it on walls to cut right through or splash it on yourself for temporary fire immunity and faster sprints.

Other additions this season include new locations, such as a floating apartment, and other landmarks naturally ravaged by chrome. Sniper rifles have received a major improvement, increasing both damage and headshot multipliers. There is also a new type of vault, which can be opened by finding different keys on the island, giving players access to high-level loot.

And a new season means a new battle pass, with many characters to unlock. This season’s battle pass is Spider-Gwen, and players who purchase the pass will have immediate access to a new skin called Paradigm. Other additions include a hipster cat, a strange bear creature, a werewolf (?), and another really cool anime skin. Here’s the full Battle Pass lineup in trailer form:

This season follows the breezy vibes of Paradise, which kicked off in June after a mech battle live event. that season of Fortnite stood out mainly because of a huge Dragon Ball crossover event that allows players to give Goku a gun. Fortnite overall this year seems to have gotten a big boost after the introduction of a Zero Build mode in March.