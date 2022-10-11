Fortnite predator coerced boy, 12, into sending sexual photos online: Todd Sampson Mirror Mirror

<!–

A horrified father has revealed how his 12-year-old son was forced to send sexual images to a player he met while playing Fortnite.

The father and son remained anonymous when they spoke to documentary maker Todd Sampson for his new show Mirror Mirror.

The boy told Sampson he would play the fantasy video game for 10 to 15 hours a day and use the game’s chat feature to talk to other players online.

His father revealed that a player asked the boy to download WhatsApp and save his number as ‘BFF’.

This so-called BFF would then ask the 12-year-old for sexual images in exchange for Xbox vouchers.

His father was so horrified after discovering six months of messages that he tried to take his own life.

“At some point it’s migrated from talking on Fortnite to being told to download Whatsapp on his phone,” the father said. So he downloaded WhatsApp and then saved his person’s number as BFF which is best friend forever.

‘And this person would text and text and call. I was like, “Who is this BFF? Oh, just a friend from school”. I asked what the name was and he couldn’t tell me.

‘I grabbed the phone and went into his messages and I was horrified at what I found. They asked for photos in exchange for $300 worth of Xbox vouchers, which he didn’t even think twice about. He just gave it to them.’

The father opened up about the guilt of discovering what his son had been through.

‘Guilt is what hurts the most. He was targeted because I didn’t give the support I should have. It was like a bomb went off in my world.

“January or February is when I found out it happened. And then on May 11th I had a suicide attempt from that.

‘I realized that the way I need to heal through this is to help other people educate children and parents. It is one thing to wait until it happens and then educate the child. But if you can raise a child before that happens, then you stop it.

‘These games are designed just to pull in money and they are not interested in protecting children. They have made it so much easier for children to be targeted’.

Julie Inman Grant, Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, said child sexual abuse images were a growing problem.

‘I think one of the most devastating things that our investigators have seen in the last five years is what we call forced self-made images of child sexual abuse.

“And it’s literally young people, sometimes as young as six, but more often it’s in the middle range when they’re forced to perform sexual acts.

‘The vast majority of these are filmed in the bedrooms and bathrooms of the family home. In some of the videos, we can even hear the parents in the background calling for dinner. So this could literally be happening right under our noses.’

Former WA police officer and child cyber safety expert Paul Litherland added: ‘Developed behavior just gets easier and easier. The police still haven’t caught up with the progress of the internet.’

Sampson, a former advertising executive who gained fame as a regular panelist on the ABC show The Gruen Transfer, said the two-part Mirror, Mirror documentary shows how the internet is ‘changing our children, our attitudes and our minds’.

The theme of the first episode was ‘love’ while the second part was based on ‘hate’.