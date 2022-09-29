Fort Myers residents return to their homes under water by Hurricane Ian

Survivors of Hurricane Ian recount how they clung to roofs and walls and prayed for salvation as the Sunshine State woke up to harrowing scenes of devastation.

The category four storm pulverized southwestern coastal cities with 155 mph winds and swept an 18-foot tsunami ashore, engulfing homes, businesses and turning entire neighborhoods into dangerous swamps.

DailyMail.com arrived in Fort Myers Thursday morning to find desperate locals crying out for help as they returned home to begin the hard work of saving possessions and securing their water-ravaged properties.

“I lost everything I own,” said Tom Hinkle, a 93-year-old retiree, as he gazed out over the murky, broken waters that made it impossible to reach his two-bedroom retirement home a thousand yards away. Gulf of Mexico.

“I have lived in my house for 22 years and it is gone. My car is even under water,’ she added, with tears in her eyes.

Hinkle made it out alive thanks to Good Samaritan Ray Remillard, 62, who rounded up four elderly neighbors from Sunshine Mobile Village, several miles from Fort Myers Beach, and took them to his company’s apartment inland.

They returned Thursday to find most of the 180 mobile homes beyond salvage.

Worse yet, the whereabouts of several residents, including a pregnant woman, are unknown, according to locals.

Residents of the Sunshine Mobile Village returned to find most of the 180 mobile homes destroyed.

“I lost everything I own,” said Tom Hinkle, a 93-year-old retiree, as he gazed out over the murky, broken waters that made it impossible to reach his two-bedroom retirement home a thousand yards away. Gulf of Mexico

Badly shaken and covered in mud, a woman in her 90s stared in disbelief at the flood water as she was carried out and placed in an ambulance.

DailyMail.com arrived in Fort Myers Thursday morning to find desperate locals crying out for help.

Everyone is distressed. They just want to go back to their homes, but there are no homes to go back to,’ explained one resident.

Some residents heeded warnings to flee their homes while their neighbors chose to stay behind.

President Biden has declared the event a “major disaster” in Florida, making federal funds available.

Search and rescue teams from the McGregor Fire Department took to the water in boats

A woman in her 90s was moved to safety Thursday morning when search and rescue teams from the McGregor Fire Department took to the water in boats.

Badly shaken and covered in mud, she stared in disbelief at the flood water as she was pulled out and placed in an ambulance.

Everyone is distressed. They just want to go back to their homes, but there are no homes to go back to,” Remillard explained.

‘When the winds came there was not much protection. There are houses that just floated away. Carports are gone, roofs have peeled off.

‘We have physically disabled people here, others with dementia. They did not ignore warnings that they simply had nowhere to go.

Ian transformed Fort Myers and the surrounding communities of Iona and McGregor into a maze of fallen trees and debris with overturned cars, torn roofs off houses and ‘hundreds’ dead along the shoreline.

Entire streets and intersections remain under several feet of flood water and returning residents do their best to ride out the swell, with no traffic signals or working traffic lights.

Ian transformed Fort Myers and the surrounding communities of Iona and McGregor into a maze of fallen trees and debris with overturned cars, torn roofs off houses and ‘hundreds’ dead along the shoreline.

Good Samaritan Ray Remillard rounded up four elderly residents of Sunshine Mobile Village, several miles from Fort Myers Beach, and took them to his company’s apartment further inland.

Resident Samuel Martinez braved the storm but ended up clinging to an exterior wall for dear life at Ionia Duplex near Fort Myers Beach

A baby clings to her barefoot mother outside as all her belongings are strewn on the sidewalk.

Entire streets and intersections remain under several feet of floodwater

Some residents were seen kayaking down what used to be streets of their Fort Myers neighborhood.

Resident Daniel Suarez told DailyMail.com of his neighbors: “The water was so strong that they couldn’t push the front door open, so they had to go through the drywall to the stairwell, then climb and enter our apartment to be safe. ‘

Daniel Suarez, 39, and his wife Heather, 37, heeded warnings to flee their second-floor apartment, but their downstairs neighbors chose to stay behind.

‘By 3pm his place was completely flooded. His vehicle was floating in the parking lot,” Daniel told DailyMail.com.

“The water was so strong that they couldn’t push the front door open, so they had to go through the drywall to the stairwell, then climb up and into our apartment to get to safety.

“I left my keys with the guy, but with all the fuss he must have dropped them in the water.”

Samuel Martinez, 39, said he and his family were lulled into a false sense of security when they saw Ian heading north toward Tampa.

By the time he turned east, heading straight for them, it was too late to find a hotel.

“The governor said it was too late to flee, so we had to take shelter in our house,” said the native Mexican, who has lived in the United States for 12 years.

A man is seen pushing his bike through the waters that were once his street

The authorities warned that the deaths will be “hundreds” since the whereabouts of the people are still unknown.

Water began leaking into Iona’s one-story home around 8 a.m. Ten minutes later it was up to two feet. It would eventually reach around 10 feet tall.

Martinez and his four cousins ​​tried to take shelter on the roof but the winds were too strong. They ended up clinging to an outside wall for dear life.

“I was up to my neck,” he said. ‘We held on for what seemed like hours praying that the water would stop rising.

‘The house is completely destroyed, but we are alive. But I am worried about my neighbors, one of them is a pregnant woman.

Martinez’s elderly relative, Luis Rios, 79, has lived through dozens of storms during his three decades as a Florida resident, but nothing as ferocious as Ian.

I clung to that wall with everything I had. It was very, very ugly,’ he said. He had never experienced anything like this.