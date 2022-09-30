Fort Myers Beach boat worker tells how he and his uncle miraculously survived Hurricane Ian

A ladder, likely dislodged from a hurricane-wrecked boat, saved the lives of two Florida men who managed to use it to float away as their flood-ravaged home disappeared under Ian’s rising waters.

Now, Shawn Hunte has told DailyMail.com how he and his uncle Leonard Hunte escaped as Floridians pick up the pieces of the doomsday scenes in and around Fort Myers.

“We are fighting for our lives,” Hunte, 55, told DailyMail.com as he stood in front of his vandalized mobile home on San Carlos Island.

The fishing boat worker miraculously survived after eight-foot-deep waters suddenly submerged his trailer where he had lived for 22 years, leaving both men clinging dangerously to the outside.

Suddenly, a small ladder made of fiberglass and foam passed by them. Hunte desperately grabbed it and used it as a flotation device, taking his 77-year-old uncle with her.

The couple floated to another trailer and took up a safer but still precarious position to ride out the horror.

Shawn Hunte, a resident of San Carlos Island, with the foam and fiberglass boat ladder that saved his life

On nearby San Carlos Boulevard, wrecked boats up to 60 feet long were strewn at every angle. Gov. Ron DeSantis called the tsunami-like flooding a “once-in-500-year” event and revealed it has left 2.7 million without power across his state.

Many emerged Thursday morning to witness the devastation of their communities, with some breaking down in tears as their belongings were destroyed.

“We misunderstood or maybe we didn’t anticipate the severity of the hurricane in this area, how quickly things would happen,” Hunte said. So we stayed and got caught. By the time we were ready to make any kind of move, we were already four feet under the water.

‘We got over it, literally. The water rose up to eight feet and by that time we were both out of the house and clinging to the roof, in the swirling water.’

He continued: ‘Suddenly what looked like an old ladder filled with fiberglass and foam floated by and I grabbed it to use as a flotation device. He probably came off a ship and saved my life.

“We had just put up with it and we were desperate. We both think this is it, we’re going to die.

I grabbed the ladder and floated down to another trailer where I got stuck in a corner and felt relatively safe. I went for the ride. My uncle too.

Hunte said he was lucky to have a life jacket on and always has one in his trailer.

“We just rode for about four hours, waiting for the water to go down. Who would not think that they would not die. Somehow we survived,’ she said.

Hunte added that not evacuating was a “risk we took.”

We shouldn’t have taken it, but it all happened so fast.

‘The water suddenly shimmered. At 12 noon, no water. At 12:30, bang, the water was up to four feet and then started coming in like crazy, man.

‘At 2pm, that bad boy was eight feet tall. That I am alive is a miracle.

“I was here for Hurricane Charlie in 2004 and this was something else, man. This was amazing.

Boats are seen crashing into houses on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. Biden declared a “major disaster” in Florida early Thursday. Cleanup cost is set in billions

The hurricane made landfall with catastrophic force Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, packing sustained winds of 150 mph and tearing apart homes with an 18-foot wall of water in some areas.

The businesses, all their buildings made of wood and sheet metal, lay smashed and shattered by Ian’s horrific force.

The boats that were moored at the Getaway Marina were spread out like toys. Many remain trapped in their flooded homes in Florida and two million are without power

On San Carlos Boulevard, wrecked boats up to 60 feet long were strewn at every angle.

The businesses, all of their buildings made of wood and sheet metal, lay smashed and shattered by Ian’s horrible force.

At Getaway Marina, the top half of the building was completely missing. Below was a pile of crushed wooden beams, destroyed by an incredible 18-foot storm surge.

A 50-foot boat that was moored to the side of the marina building lay tossed around like a toy.

Sean Rink, 24, who is associated with the business, told DailyMail.com: “When we received our last update via the video link, the water was up to the second floor and the boat on the road was still standing. here”.

“We had an 18-foot storm surge and no one expected it to be this colossal. And he stayed on top of us for hours. He just kept hitting us. He didn’t stop.

Rink’s girlfriend, Camille Lumbert, 20, is the manager of the marina. She was desperately sifting through the shattered wood on the second floor. When she was asked what would happen next, she just shrugged.

Tourists Tim and Taylor Kwalton, both 30, walked across the bridge from Estero Island to San Carlos Island pulling their suitcases, after escaping with their lives.

Dave Perry and his dog Roxy used to live on a houseboat on San Carlos Island, but left when a hurricane threatened. He now he has returned to find that he is homeless.

They were heading back home to Cincinnati, Ohio after their horrific ordeal.

Tim said: ‘We had no choice but to hide in a cupboard for six hours in the hope that we could survive. Thank God we did. 150 mph winds, just terrifying.

Taylor said: ‘We were on the second floor of a small condominium. Half of the building lost its roof. The building was shaking.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis described the Fort Myers coastal area as “ground zero” Friday as relief efforts begin. The death toll in Florida reached 21 on Friday morning but is expected to rise sharply as more bodies are found.

Fort Myers Beach, a city of about 5,500 people on one of the barrier islands off Fort Myers, was 90 percent destroyed by the storm, Councilman Dan Allers said. CNN.

“Unless you have a high-rise condo or a newer concrete house that’s built to the same standards today, your house is pretty much gone,” he added.

Walking through the wreckage of destroyed marinas Friday morning, the mayor of Fort Myers, the largest mainland city, marveled at the Category 4 storm’s destructive power.

Look at the boats. These are some big ships. And they’ve been thrown out like toys,” Mayor Kevin Anderson told CNN. “They were thrown out like they were nothing.”