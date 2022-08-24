Formula One: McLaren confirm Daniel Ricciardo will LEAVE the team at the end of the season

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Daniel Ricciardo has been sacked by McLaren during a miserable season for the Australian veteran, leaving the Formula 1 team paving the way for Oscar Piastri.

After months of speculation about the 33-year-old’s future, McLaren confirmed on Wednesday that they will split with Ricciardo at the end of the 2022 season, ending their two-year partnership.

Ricciardo was contracted to drive alongside Lando Norris for the team for the 2023 season. He gave McLaren a race win at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix at Monza, but just four top 10 finishes from this season’s 13 races have meant it team has waved the axe.

Daniel Ricciardo will leave McLaren at the end of the 2022 season, the team has confirmed

RICCIARDO’S 2022 FROM HELL Bahrain – P14 Saudi Arabia – DNF Australia – P6 Emilia Romagna – P18 Miami – P13 Spain – P12 Monaco – P13 Azerbaijan – P8 Canada – P11 Great Britain – P13 Austria – P9 France – P9 Hungary – P15

His resignation opens the door for compatriot Piastri, who declined a move to Alpine earlier this month amid strong ties to McLaren. The team will announce the full 2023 driver lineup in due course.

“It has been a privilege to be part of the McLaren Racing family for the past two seasons, but after several months of discussions with Zak & Andreas we have decided to prematurely end my contract with the team and agree to break up at the end of the season. this season,” Ricciardo said in an official statement.

“I will announce my own plans for the future in due course, but whatever this next chapter brings, I have no regrets and am proud of the effort and work I put into McLaren, especially the win at Monza last season.

“I have enjoyed working with everyone at McLaren both on the track and back in Woking and will give it my all on and off track as we enjoy the rest of the season together.

McLaren Racing and Daniel Ricciardo have agreed that Daniel will leave the team at the end of the 2022 season. The team would like to thank Daniel for his dedication and contribution, including that momentous victory at Monza. We are looking forward to finishing the season strong together. — McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 24, 2022

The Australian veteran, 33, endured a nightmare in 2022, with just four top 10 finishes

His departure clears the way for compatriot and hotshot Oscar Piastri to take a seat

“I’ve never been more motivated to compete and be a part of a sport I love so much and I’m looking forward to what comes next.”

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said: “Daniel has been a great asset to McLaren and it has been a pleasure to work with him. I want to thank him for all his efforts over the past two seasons, both on the track and back on base.

“It’s no secret that we hoped we could achieve more together, but seeing him on the top step of the podium as a McLaren driver was a highlight. We wish him the best for the future and let’s enjoy the rest of the season together.”

Ricciardo’s departure could allow the Australian to make a return to Alpine. He raced with the French team – then known as Renault – before leaving for the team from Woking in 2020 and has a seat available following Fernando Alonso’s move to Aston Martin.