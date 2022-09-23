Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo reveals he’s ‘in love’ with girlfriend Heidi Berger

Australian Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that he is ‘in love’ with his girlfriend Heidi Berger.

The 33-year-old went ‘Instagram official’ with the aspiring actress, 25, in August.

He confirmed during an interview with Fitzy & Wippa on Friday that their relationship got serious.

Daniel, who has won eight Grands Prix since his F1 debut in 2011, spoke about his relationship after being asked if being in love ‘eliminates his stress’.

“Yes mate, I’m in love,” said the McLaren driver. “I’ve got something good going on, so yeah, I’ve got a good balance in life now.”

Daniel was also asked about his relationship with Heidi’s father, retired Austrian Formula 1 champion Gerhard Berger.

Daniel revealed that he had followed Berger’s racing career since he was a kid and even had “a Berger hat.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he was asked if Heidi was any good behind the wheel, to which he replied, “Definitely no race car status.”

Daniel went public with Heidi in August when he shared a gallery of photos of the couple on Instagram while on vacation in the US.

Many of Daniel’s fans shared their excitement, commenting, “First real post with Heidi.”

“She’s official!” another wrote. “I’m glad you’re happy Daniel, we’re all with you!” said a third.

Daniel and Heidi, a New York University student, sparked romance rumors after they were spotted spending time together last year.