Formula 1 legend retraces Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren demise to leaving Red Bull four years ago

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Formula 1 pundit Martin Brundle believes Daniel Ricciardo’s career never recovered from his fateful decision to leave Red Bull in 2018.

The Australian won seven races in five seasons with the Milton Keynes team and finished third in the Drivers’ Championship in 2014 and 2016.

However, after the arrival of Max Verstappen in 2016, Ricciardo felt his influence on the team wane in favor of the Dutch driver and chose to leave Red Bull two years later to join Renault.

Daniel Ricciardo leaves McLaren at the end of the season, a year earlier than expected

“He shouldn’t have left Red Bull, that’s what it looks like to me. The switch from Renault was the wrong move for him,” Brundle told Sky Sports.

‘He didn’t like staying around what he thought was team’ [Max] Verstappen, which contained a grain of truth. It’s just gone bad all the time, hasn’t it?’

After a largely unsuccessful stint of two seasons with the French team, Ricciardo joined McLaren on a three-year deal in early 2021.

The Australian took McLaren’s first win in nine years when he triumphed at last year’s Italian Grand Prix, but was regularly outpaced by teammate Lando Norris.

Sky F1 analyst Martin Brundle believes Ricciardo has lost his mojo in the past four years

The Briton took four podiums alongside Ricciardo’s and the pattern has continued this season, with Norris taking 76 points in the opening 13 rounds of the Australian’s 19th season.

On Wednesday, McLaren announced it had reached an agreement to leave Ricciardo at the end of the year, ending months of speculation about his future.

Brundle suggested that Ricciardo’s trials of the past four years must have been painful for the 32-year-old.

“He’s lost his mojo,” he said.

Ricciardo ended McLaren’s nine-year wait for an F1 win over Monza last year

“When I see Daniel start outside the top 10 and run outside the top 10 all afternoon, he’s not and he’s not there.

“We know he’s better than that and I find that painful to see.

“I can’t imagine how painful it is for Daniel to fall backwards through the field in that car.

“Maybe it’s all a bit of a blessed relief and come back to show its courage.”

The Australian won seven races in five seasons with Red Bull before leaving in 2018

But he felt the team’s focus shifted firmly to Max Verstappen (right) after the Dutchman joined Red Bull in 2016

Brundle admitted, however, that McLaren had made the right decision by deciding to replace Ricciardo a year ahead of schedule.

“If I had been McLaren I would have done the same because he struggles to get pace and you don’t last another 18 months,” he said.

‘I would have done the exact same thing. How they did it, they made a deal, this is a tricky thing.’

Ricciardo was regularly beaten by his McLaren teammate Lando Norris (left)

Following news of his impending departure from McLaren, Ricciardo admitted he could retire from the sport for a year, an option Brundle believes is the best course of action.

‘Daniel didn’t convince me’ […] that he wants to stay on the grid, that he wants to go to Alpine, or wherever,” he added.

“I think he does have that potential, but I saw a bit of a broken man, I didn’t see I’m going to win a race this year.

“Next year I will be on the grid. I’ll show them they made the wrong decision here.’