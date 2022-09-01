Formula 1 driver Lando Norris splits from model girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira

<!–

Formula 1 driver Lando Norris revealed he has split from his model girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira – a year into their romance.

The pair confirmed they were dating in January after months of speculation, with Lando, 22, calling the beauty, also 22, his “sunshine” in a sweet Instagram post.

Fellow driver Carlos Sainz Jr responded at the time: ‘It’s official’.

Sad: Formula 1 driver Lando Norris has revealed he has split from model girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira – just two weeks after their romantic trip to Ibiza (pictured together two weeks ago)

What went wrong? The split comes just two weeks after the pair were pictured enjoying a romantic boat trip in Ibiza in which they seemed deeply in love

The split comes just two weeks after the pair were pictured enjoying a romantic boat trip in Ibiza in which they looked very much in love.

Lando revealed that the couple had decided to split up on Thursday with a post on social media.

He wrote: ‘Hello everyone. After some time and deliberation, Luisa and I jointly decided to end our relationship, but we remain good friends.

Happier times: Luisinha posed for a photo while in Ibiza with Formula 1 driver – Lando said: ‘I wish her the world and have so much respect for her and everything she does’

“I wish her the world and have so much respect for her and everything she does as a wonderful and strong woman with nothing but kindness.

“Please respect our decision and respect our – but more importantly and most importantly, her privacy going forward. Thank you for your endless support.’

While Luisinha hasn’t commented yet, she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday: “Enjoy every moment.”

A lot on his mind: the split announcement comes before the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix

Sweet: Lando shared this photo on Instagram just three weeks ago to mark the couple’s one year anniversary

Luisinha is represented by the Portuguese model agency Central Models and is the sister of actress Beatriz Barosa.

The announcement of the split comes ahead of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix.

A week ago, Norris learned that he would have a new McLaren teammate next season, as Daniel Ricciardo will not keep his seat.

Oscar Piastri is considered to be his replacement.