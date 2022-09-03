Formula 1 driver Lando Norris’ mystery girl is revealed as Dutch model Randi Hartman

Dutch model Randi Hartman is reportedly the mysterious girl who received messages from Formula 1 driver Lando Norris inviting her to a McDonalds.

The messages were leaked online just before the news of his shock parted ways with girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira – with the driver revealing that he had canceled things from Portuguese model Luisinha on Thursday – a year into their romance.

It seems Lando has already put his romance behind him as he has reportedly set his sights on Randi and reportedly told her, “I’m single now.”

Randi, a lingerie and fashion model, has 11,000 followers on Instagram but is not followed by the McLaren driver, with no trace of a link between the pair via social media.

The brunette beauty also has a page dedicated to selling her handmade vegan candles called ‘candlesbyran’.

She would live near the Zandvoort circuit, where Lando will participate in the Dutch Grand Prix this week.

According to The sunsaw leaked messages from his Instagram account that the McLaren driver said to Randi, ‘Order McDonald’s, join in.’

The publication reports that Lando invited the beauty to eat fast food with him at his hotel, with the model telling him they had previously met at the 2021 Zandvoort race.

When Lando’s flirty exchange was later leaked online, he is said to have hastily contacted Randi and begged her privately, “Please delete them haha.”

A short time later, the star announced the end of his relationship with Luisinha, although a source close to Lando clarified to The Sun that he had messaged the other woman after their breakup.

MailOnline has reached out to Lando’s representatives for comment.

Lando and Luisinha confirmed they were dating in January after months of speculation, with Lando calling the beauty, also 22, his “sunshine” in a sweet Instagram post.

Fellow driver Carlos Sainz Jr responded at the time: ‘It’s official’.

The split comes just two weeks after the pair were pictured enjoying a romantic boat trip in Ibiza in which they looked very much in love.

Revealing that the couple had decided to part ways with a social media post on Thursday, Lando wrote: “Hello everyone. After some time and deliberation, Luisa and I jointly decided to end our relationship, but we remain good friends.

“I wish her the world and have so much respect for her and everything she does as a wonderful and strong woman with nothing but kindness.

“Please respect our decision and respect our – but more importantly and most importantly, her privacy going forward. Thank you for your endless support.’

While Luisinha hasn’t commented yet, she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday: “Enjoy every moment.”

Luisinha is represented by the Portuguese model agency Central Models and is the sister of actress Beatriz Barosa.

The announcement of the split comes ahead of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix.

A week ago, Norris learned that he would have a new McLaren teammate next season, as Daniel Ricciardo will not keep his seat.

Oscar Piastri is considered to be his replacement.