Former Yale med school official gets 9 years for $40M fraud

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A former Yale University medical school official was sentenced Thursday to more than nine years in prison for committing a $40 million computer and other electronics scam.

Jamie Petrone was arrested last year and pleaded guilty in March to wire transfer fraud and filing a false tax return.

According to the US law firm, as of at least 2013, Petrone used her position as director of finance and administration for the school’s emergency medicine department to order millions of dollars worth of computer and electronic hardware for the school, but sent the goods to a company that paid her. and sold them on.

Petrone, 43, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, made individual orders of less than $10,000 that prevented her from needing additional approval, prosecutors said. She used the proceeds for luxury cars, real estate and travel.

Petrone also filed false federal tax returns from 2013 to 2016 and failed to file returns from 2017 to 2020, according to the US law firm, causing a total loss to the government of more than $6.4 million.

In addition to her 109-month sentence, Petrone was sentenced to full restitution and forfeiture of $560,000 seized from her company’s bank account, in addition to six vehicles, including two Cadillac Escalades.

A message was left with a lawyer representing Petrone on Thursday.

