Former X Factor star Jake Quickenden marries the mother of his son Sophie Church in Ibiza

Jake Quickenden is married.

The former X Factor star, 34, tied the knot with the mother of his son Sophie Church on Sunday in a stunning wedding in Ibiza.

They started dating in 2018, before getting engaged in Greece last August. The couple share son Leo, 19 months, while Sophie also has a son named Freddie from a previous relationship.

Jake looked neat in a soft greige three-piece suit with matching tie. The groom wore a crisp white shirt and a simple pink buttonhole.

In a now-deleted video shared to Love Islander Chris Hughes’ Instagram Stories, Jake was seen nervously waiting for his cue to enter the ceremony.

Jake quipped, ‘I need a few more minutes in the air con’ before Chris zoomed in on the framed thumbnail photos of Jake’s late brother Oliver and his father.

The medals were pinned to his lapel to ensure they were close to his heart on his special day, alongside a third medal, which read: ‘I know you’d be here today if you weren’t so far away in heaven. used to be.’

Jake proposed to Sophie, with whom he shares his one-year-old son Leo, in August 2021, after three years of dating.

He shared the happy news on his Instagram page and posted a sweet photo of himself sharing a passionate kiss with Sophie, along with the caption: “She said yes!”

The star wrote: ‘The love of my life, the mother of my beautiful Leo and Freddie, I love you so much… this is not an exercise, it really happens.’

Sophie posted her own version to her Instagram account, writing: ‘I said YES to the love of my life and my future husband.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better stepfather to Freddie and father to baby Leo. Thank you for making this holiday so special! I will always love you [heart emoji].’

The I’m A Celebrity star, who shares Leo with Sophie, announced the birth of his first child in February 2021.

The toddler’s birth was documented on Celebrity Bumps: Famous and Pregnant, with the couple seen in tears rocking the baby boy, who weighed 5 pounds after 24 minutes of labor.

Speaking after Leo’s birth, Jake shared: Daily entertainment: ‘We do the whole baby thing together. We just try to support each other as much as possible. I think we have a really strong relationship that way.

“You run into so many different obstacles – I’m more worried than I ever thought. I worry about everything. You should expect that and expect to worry until he’s 18 and then you probably still worry.’

Despite his fears, Jake said his dad is “amazing” and that he would “change everything,” including the lack of sleep.