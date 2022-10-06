Former WWE wrestler and mother-of-three Sara Lee dead at 30: Lee’s mother says ‘we are all in shock’

<!–

Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee has died at the age of 30, her mother announced Thursday.

Lee, who in August 2015 won the sixth season of WWE’s reality competition Tough Enough, posted a photo of herself in gym clothes the day before her death.

“Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row – first ever sinus infection kicked my ass,” she wrote.

Lee’s mother Terri announced the news on Facebook but did not say how she died.

“It is with heavy hearts that we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” she wrote.

‘We are all in shock and the arrangements are not complete. We respectfully ask that you let our family grieve. We all need prayers, especially Cory and her children.’

Lee was married to fellow wrestler Cory Weston and the couple had three children

Lee was married to Cory Weston, who went by the wrestling name Wesley Blake, and the couple had three children.

Born in Hope Township, Michigan, Lee was a competitive powerlifter in high school and went on to study medical sonography at Delta College in Bay City, Michigan.

She participated in the WWE reality television show and was declared the winner in a fan vote with the prize of a $250,000 one-year contract with WWE.

In 2016, she left the franchise and has since been training in Orlando, Florida, with Team Vision Dojo.

Lee and Weston married in December 2017.