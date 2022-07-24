Former Wiggle Murray Cook puts on a colourful display at Splendour in the Grass  

Murray Cook and Lizzie Mack of the Soul Movers put on a colorful show during their Sunday performance at Splendor in the Grass.

Murray, the guitarist for the rock band, wore striped pants, a purple button-up shirt and a red tie.

He was joined by Lizzie, who made a style statement in a multicolored dress as she played the tambourine.

The Soul Movers describe themselves as a ‘unique blend of soul, rock, folk and funk’ on their official website.

The band recently performed at the Blues on Broadbeach music festival on the Gold Coast.

Murray was a founding member of The Wiggles, founding the group in 1991 with Greg Page and Anthony Field.

In 2012, he left the group along with Greg and Jeff Fatt, with Murray being replaced by the new red Wiggle Simon Pryce.

Murray told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2017 that people are often shocked to discover he can play instruments.

The singer also added that he didn’t miss The Wiggles’ hectic tour schedule, which could include 300 concert dates a year.

Murray also previously explained how he is sometimes not taken seriously as a musician because of his past as a child entertainer.

“The thing about the Wiggles connection is that as a musician you are not always taken so seriously,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

Despite this, Murray claimed that fans change their perception of him once they see him perform on stage.

“That old attitude has changed when people see me at gigs and all the DZ Deathrays fans went crazy when I got on Splendor’s stage because they all grew up with me,” he said.