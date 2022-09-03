Former Wallaby Will Genia’s SHOCK call for Michael Cheika to lead Aussies into World Cup

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Wallabies legend Will Genia has called on Argentine coach Michael Cheika to guide Australia to the 2027 Rugby World Cup – he says his winning mentality is unmatched.

The former green and gold scrum half played under three coaches during his 110-cap international tenure which began in 2009, and said Wallabies fans will see Cheika’s return at the helm, despite current mentor Dave Rennie on the post. is.

Cheika led the Los Pumas to their first win over the All Blacks in New Zealand, taking the South American side to the top of the Rugby Championship standings.

Wallabies scrum half Will Genia is congratulated by coach Michael Cheika after Australia’s upset win over the All Blacks at Optus Stadium in 2019

The Blues and Whites have played three games in the four superpowers competitions, beating Australia 48-17 in the second round.

Genia says Cheika is hopeful of a second birth in the Australian coaching box and believes he is the best fit for the Dave Rennie position.

“I can see it and I’d love to see it because I know he still has aspirations for it,” the 34-year-old said. Fox Sports.

‘He likes to coach.

You can see his fingerprints everywhere they play (Argentina). Through his coaching, he has changed the way they play in recent years compared to the traditional Argentine game.’

Prior to Australia’s 2-1 tri-game series loss to England, Dave Rennie had a 40 percent win rate as Wallabies chief.

Genia fires a bullet from the ruck – the 110-cap Wallaby says Los Pumas coach Michael Cheika is perfectly suited for the Aussie job in the 2027 Rugby World Cup

Eight wins, three draws and nine losses – the worst record by an Aussie coach since starting professionally in 1995.

The 58-year-old was in talks with Rugby Australia to extend his contract to the British and Irish Lions tour in 2025, but these negotiations have since been halted until the end of TRC.

Former Wallaby and Waratah Stephen Hoiles sided with Genia, saying Cheika’s short-term success with Argentina is a great sign that he could resume a career in Australia.

Cheika looks ahead to last week’s game between Argentina and All Blacks – the Los Pumas won 25-18, securing their first win over the Kiwis in New Zealand

The casual forward won a Super Rugby title under Cheika in 2014 with the Waratahs and believes he is giving his best early on.

“Actually 18 months you can’t do much, but he did it with Australia in 2015 and took them to the World Cup final,” said Hoiles.

Cheika started his coaching portfolio in Leinster and took the Irish club to European champions in 2009.

The former Queensland Reds champion believes many thought Cheika had an expiration date given his aggressive nature and blunt attitude – which once inspired the Wallabies to overcome a 24-point deficit at halftime against Argentina in 2018.

Cheika celebrates with Juan Imhoff as Argentina won their 2020 Tri-Nations clash against the All Blacks in 2020 at Bankwest Stadium

During a five-year stint with the Wallabies, Cheika finished with a 50 percent win rate on coins – a good way to maintain Australia’s shape over that period.

Genia says he was rightfully taken out of the Australian box because young players needed a new voice to learn from, and says there is enough growing experience to welcome a return of the former Randwick pursuer.

Wallabies center Matt Giteau shares a laugh with the great David Campese after Australia’s 2015 World Cup win against Scotland

Wallabies great Matt Giteau posted a cheeky dig at Cheika on Twitter last week after taking Los Pumas’ huge win over the All Blacks.

“Where was this game plan when Cheika was my coach?” the 39-year-old joked.