Former veteran California FBI agent convicted of bribery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former FBI agent in Northern California who handled national security issues was convicted Tuesday of taking at least $150,000 in gifts and cash to provide classified information to a man with ties to organized crime , prosecutors said.

Babak Broumand, 56, of Lafayette, has been found guilty in Los Angeles of conspiracy, bribery of a government official and money transfers owned by illegal activities, the US Department of Justice said in a statement.

He could face 15 to 45 years in prison if convicted in January.

Broumand, who joined the FBI in 1999, worked at the agency’s San Francisco office until 2018, where he was responsible for national security investigations, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said from 2015 to 2018 that Broumand accepted “cash, checks, private jet flights, a Ducati motorcycle, hotel stays, escorts, meals and other valuables” in exchange for searching law enforcement databases to help a self-proclaimed lawyer and his criminal associates find out if they are under investigation and avoid prosecution.

Court documents refer to the attorney only as “ES,” but his name was Edgar Sargsyan, who previously pleaded guilty to bribing Broumand and another federal agent and testified at his trial.

The two men were introduced to a cigar club in Beverly Hills.

Sargsyan has admitted to making a fortune stealing identities, making credit card payments and taking out bank loans in their name, and although he falsely claimed to be a lawyer, he acknowledged that he actually paid a friend to pass the bar exam. to take his name, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“To hide the nature of their corrupt relationship, Broumand falsely pretended ES was working as an FBI source” and wrote false reports claiming he was doing legitimate database queries, the Justice Department said.

One involved Levon Termendzhyan, who was described by prosecutors as an Armenian organized crime figure for whom Sargsyan had worked.

Termendzhyan was convicted in 2020 by a federal court in Utah for involvement in a $1 billion fraud scheme involving renewable fuel tax credits, prosecutors said. He awaits sentencing.

PART: