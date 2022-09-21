Former USMNT coach and current New England Revolution boss Bruce Arena SLAMMED by fans on birthday

Former USMNT coach Bruce Arena faced widespread online criticism on Wednesday when fans did not take kindly to the national team’s official Twitter account wishing the ‘legendary’ coach a happy 71st birthday.

Arena coached the national team to two World Cups and oversaw a quarter-final appearance in 2006, but is now known by some for coaching a team that failed to draw Trinidad and Tobago in 2017 to earn a place in next year’s World Cup.

And one concise message to the highly decorated coach – ‘Happy Birthday to the legendary Bruce Arena!’ – was apparently enough to get some fans going.

Fans were not happy to see the USMNT account wish Arena a happy birthday on Wednesday

‘Held us back for a solid 5 years,’ one person said.

“He needed a SHIELD against Trinidad and Tobago to go to the World Cup and couldn’t even get it,” said another.

‘His legacy is forever tarnished. I don’t care what he’s done in MLS.’

Arena is a five-time MLS Cup winner (with DC United and LA Galaxy), a four-time MLS Coach of the Year winner and three-time Gold Cup winner with the national team.

In 2002, he led the team to landmark victories vs. Portugal and Mexico, and the quarterfinals of that year’s World Cup still stand as the USMNT’s best finish in the tournament ever.

Bruce Arena had great success as the USMNT, but also oversaw a massive failure in 2017

But the (unsuccessful) qualifying cycle for the 2018 World Cup is now a stain on his record.

Arena took over for former UMSNT coach and technical director Jurgen Klinsmann with eight games remaining in qualifying after the team dropped their opening games to Mexico and Costa Rica.

And although Arena initially righted the ship with a four-game unbeaten run, the team eventually finished fifth in the six-team group with a devastating 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago.

However, some fans came to the defense of Arena in response to the harsh comments on Wednesday.

“… No American coach has accomplished at the collegiate, club and national level like Bruce,” one said of Arena, who also won five national championships at Virginia.

“Go look at his resume.”

Some came to the defense of Arena, asking others to remember his in-game accolades

“Amazed by the huge amount of plastic fans who don’t even know how important Bruce is to American football,” opined another.

Arena led the Revolution to an MLS single-season record 73 points last season as the team lost just five games all year.

However, 2022 is not going so well, with New England currently in 11th place and four points out of a playoff spot.