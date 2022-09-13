Former UFC fighter and TUF winner Elias Theodorou dies aged 34 after battle with liver cancer

<!–

Former UFC star Elias Theodorou has died aged 34.

The Canadian died on Sunday after a battle with cancer, after failing to disclose his illness before his death.

Theodorou, who entered the UFC 11 times before his release in 2019, boasted a record 19 wins and three losses in MMA but left the sport’s main promotion after Dana White claimed he was unlikely to become a top five fighter. after a defeat to Dirk Brunson.

Theodorou was diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer and lost his battle over the weekend.

He fought as recently as last December, beating Bryan Baker by unanimous decision in Colorado Combat Club 10.

Theodorou won The Ultimate Fighter: Nations middleweight tournament early in his career and has victories over the likes of Bruno Santos, Roger Narvaez and Cezar Ferreira.

He was also a strong believer in the use of medicinal cannabis in martial arts.

Theodorou won eight of his 11 fights in the UFC before being fired from the company in 2019.

RIP Elias Theodorou. A wonderful person and a HUGE voice for the more fair and equitable treatment of marijuana use in MMA and sports. — Jeff Novitzky (@JeffNovitzkyUFC) September 12, 2022

In January 2020, he became the first professional athlete to receive a therapeutic use exemption for the drug, granted by the British Columbia Athletic Commission.

White posted a tribute to Theodorou on his Instagram story, featuring an image of the fighter with the caption, “RIP Elias Theodorou.”

Several other tributes have been paid by the MMA world, with Michael Chiesa posting an emotional video to his Twitter account with the caption, “Rest in peace my friend,” and Jeff Novitzky, UFC Senior VP of Athlete Health and Performance, featuring the following: ‘RIP Elias Theodore. A wonderful person and a HUGE voice for the more fair and equitable treatment of marijuana use in MMA and sports.