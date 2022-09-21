Former UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill dies at 22 as Mick Cronin calls the loss ‘heartbreaking’

Jalen Hill, a former UCLA basketball player, has died at the age of 22, the school confirmed Wednesday.

According to Hill’s father George, “his son went missing while in Costa Rica and we recently learned of his passing,” which he shared on Instagram Tuesday night.

“We know that Jalen has played a role in so many people’s lives,” George continued.

‘We also recognize the role that so many of you have played in his. As we try to navigate this devastating time in our lives, we ask that you please give us time to grieve. Keep us in your thoughts and prayers.’

No further details of the death are known at this time.

A top 100 recruit from Corona Centennial High School in Corona, California, Hill played for the Bruins from 2018-21 before stepping away from the team in February 2021 due to anxiety and depression.

Jalen Hill played for UCLA for parts of three seasons after playing at Corona Centennial

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin also paid tribute to his former player in a statement.

“The news of Jalen Hill’s passing is heartbreaking,” Cronin said on Twitter.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time. Jalen was a warm-hearted young man with a big smile who has left us far too soon.’

Hill joined the team in 2017 but did not play that season after being caught shoplifting (and later suspended) along with two teammates while the team was in China for a game.

Hill was a significant part of the UCLA team after rejoining the team following a suspension

He returned to the team the next year and grew into a key role for the team, appearing in 77 games (40 starts) and averaging 6.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in his collegiate career.

His high school coach Josh Giles chose to remember his personality.

“Just a really good kid, had a great smile,” Giles said Los Angeles Times.

“He was a great basketball player, but I just loved him as a person.”