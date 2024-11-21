Former Tottenham star reveals he sought legal advice after explosive Jose Mourinho row was aired on Amazon ‘All or Nothing’ documentary

Former England international Danny Rose revealed he sought legal advice after learning that what he thought was a private conversation with Jose Mourinho at Tottenham had been filmed without his knowledge.

Rose claimed he was unaware that Spurs boss Mourinho had allowed the makers of Amazon Prime’s ‘All or Nothing’ documentary to install cameras in the manager’s office, unlike his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino.

“When Poch was there, there were no cameras in his office, he didn’t allow that,” Rose told his former Spurs and England team-mate Kyle Walker on the BBC podcast. “You’ll never beat Kyle Walker.”

“So when I went to knock on the door, I assumed there weren’t any cameras in the office yet, but now they put one up and I didn’t know it.”

‘This talk is in December. I went on loan to Newcastle in January, and one of the lads didn’t notify me until May that they had this and were going to install it. So yeah, I wasn’t happy. I had to seek legal advice.’

In one of the most memorable clips from the six-episode series broadcast in August and September 2020, Rose knocked on Mourinho’s office door to ask him why he wasn’t in the team even though he was training well and saying that I would prefer to train at home if I wasn’t going to play.

Rose had requested a meeting with Mourinho in the Tottenham Amazon documentary

He stormed out of Mourinho’s office and said it was “unfair” to be left out of the team.

Mourinho told him that he had been selected for a match against Liverpool and that he did not play well. Rose agreed, but the conversation turned into a conflict and Rose promised to go see President Daniel Levy.

“It’s a completely normal conversation,” Rose told Walker. “Any player who doesn’t play on a Saturday, the first thing he does is knock on the door.”

Rose, who earned 29 England caps between 2016 and 2019, never played for Tottenham again.

He left at the end of the 2020-21 season after 14 years at the club and signed for Watford, with whom he played nine games before agreeing to terminate his contract in 2022.

Rose joins his former Spurs captain Hugo Lloris in becoming one of the former players who spoke about the club’s decision to take part in the documentary.

In his new book, Hugo Lloris: Winning my Spurs, he explained: ‘Tensions that would only grow after a club decision that would affect the team’s day-to-day life; a decision made without the consent of either the squad or the coach: installing cameras everywhere for the Amazon series about the Spurs.

Former Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris also recently spoke out against the documentary.

‘In light of the sum mentioned – around ten million pounds – we wonder whether those whose season and activities would be affected, all those who are asked to use the microphone every day, would receive a share. The answer didn’t take long to arrive: no.

“So when the film crew placed little microphones on some of the tables in the canteen, we went and sat at others. We had to be careful all the time. The only place where we could talk freely was the training locker room; We had gotten them to agree that this would remain prohibited.

“Otherwise they had microphones and cameras everywhere, even in some practice sessions, which was no small feat – it was limiting and had consequences.”

