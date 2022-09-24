Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith vows to investigate Covid ‘lab-leak’ if elected

<!–

A full parliamentary inquiry into the origins of Covid will be held if former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith is elected to head a powerful Commons committee.

Sir Iain, who is the frontrunner next month to succeed Tom Tugendhat as head of the Foreign Affairs Committee, has vowed privately to investigate growing evidence that Covid has leaked from a lab in Wuhan, where the pandemic was first identified. discovers.

The Tory grandee told friends of his intention to act after the medical journal The Lancet first admitted the pandemic could have been caused by a leak.

The Lancet, which published a 2020 paper condemning suggestions of a lab leak as “conspiracy theories,” now says the world should take the hypothesis “seriously.”

It also suggested that the virus may be linked to US labs.

Scientists in Wuhan were involved in collaborative projects funded by Washington, conducting experiments that could increase the infectivity of viruses.

Funding was cut after The Mail on Sunday revealed in April 2020 that the US-funded research in Wuhan focused on bats captured 1,000 miles away in Yunnan.

Some Covid experts suspect China could “turn away” from its denial that the virus leaked from its Wuhan lab, but will limit its debt by partially blaming America.

In an article for The MoS last year, Sir Iain wrote: ‘Governments around the world – including many in the media, with the notable exception of this paper – seem to have given up on getting the truth about Covid and understanding how our world was turned upside down.

‘There has been a big cover-up in China about this.’

The committee chair will be elected on October 12. Other candidates include Tory MPs Liam Fox, Alicia Kearns, John Baron and Richard Graham.