Former tip worker, 65, who lived in shipping container for 30 years ordered to leave in six months

A 65-year-old man who has lived in a shipping container in South Wales for 30 years has been ordered by local authorities to leave within six months.

Former tipster Stephen Gibbons has lived at the site in St Brides, Newport, since 1992, but the council claims he lives on the three acres of his farm without notifying them of a change of use.

Gibbons said he’s had to live in the property since his divorce, but insisted it’s “no secret and it never has been,” adding: “All the neighbors and everyone know I’m here.”

But the Newport Council planning committee says it never notified them or requested a change of use of the former farm buildings and yard – which house 14 sheep and a handful of horses and goats – to a facility for mixed use, including use for vehicle repairs and a home.

Mr Gibbons said he has not repaired any vehicles on the farm other than one tractor, but accepts that he has lived at Lighthouse Farm for decades and has never informed authorities.

Stephen Gibbons, a former tipper, (pictured) has lived at the luxury property in St Brides, Newport, South Wales, since 1992

Mr. Gibbons has spent 30 years turning the shipping containers into a luxury home inside with a beautiful fireplace and marble floor and wallpaper

The property comprises three living areas, a bedroom and a bathroom and is complete with beautiful furnishings, including wood panelling, carpets and even sliding doors to adjoin the rooms.

It also comes complete with the practical items needed in any home, including a large dining table for entertaining and a variety of items Mr. Gibbon has collected over the years.

Built in shipping containers, the property is also practical and cool in the summer months and warm in the winter.

Mr Gibbon, who said he has “lost everything” as a result of the council’s decision, appealed the enforcement notice last year, claiming the property should be immune from any enforcement action due to its long standing.

But this week the planning inspector ruled in favor of the council, adding: ‘Those positive acts of deceit and willful concealment should prevent the appellant from gaining immunity’.

Gibbon said he initially had no intention of living in the property, but when his circumstances changed, he had little choice.

“It was bought by my father from the neighbor in 1990,” he said. ‘We bought the land for cattle and horses and the like, with no intention of living here.

Mr Gibbon said he had no intention of living on the property when his father first bought it 30 years ago, but his divorce left him with little choice but to move in.

Mr Gibbon said he has only once repaired a vehicle on the property – a tractor – that was needed for his work on the farm, but the council claims he is using the site ‘for other uses’.

‘Then I got divorced and had to live here. It’s no secret and it never has been. It’s not like I just did this, I’ve lived here for 30 years. All the neighbors and everyone know I’m here. It’s even on Google Earth. You can see it.

‘It took me a long time to get it that way. It has taken a lot of time and work to make it better and better.

‘They are all sea containers. It is cool in the summer and warm in the winter. People do it a lot now, I did it 30 years ago. I live here alone now, but I had the kids here with me.

‘I had a wonderful time here, I brought four of my children here. It’s the best place and all people love me. All the people around here stand in for me.”

His neighbors have all expressed support and gratitude for the work he has done in the area, especially during the coronavirus pandemic when he organized a local aid group to help vulnerable people.

“It’s so frustrating when a caravan club can have five caravans parked here and nothing can be done about it if they keep moving,” Stephen said. “It doesn’t seem fair.”

He added that he isn’t sure how the council found out about his living situation, but believes it may have been reported by someone he was arguing with.

There are three bedrooms in the property, all complete with a full size bed, wooden floors, painted rooms and the essentials for one bedroom

He says he spent a lot of time making the property his home and believed this would count in his favor if he appealed the council’s decision.

The council has ordered him to stop living in the property and return it to its previous condition within six months and pay £8,000 in administrative fees

“When I first received the letter from the council, I thought I was home and dry because I had lived here for so long,” he added. ‘Because of the time pressure, I thought it was ready. It shouldn’t have gone beyond 1996.

“When they say I use it for other purposes, what do they mean? Every tool I have is for the farm. I repaired a tractor. I do not repair vehicles. What do they want me to do, use a broken tractor?’

He said he is not sure what he will do in light of the council’s decision.

“I don’t know what I’ll do,” he said. ‘I have a house with my ex, but I can’t live with her, can I?

‘It’s annoying, of course. I have pictures of my kids living here when they were that high.”

Councilor James Clarke, Cabinet Member for Strategic Planning, Housing and Regulation, said: ‘I am pleased that Planning and Environmental Wales agrees with the council’s assessment that this structure was erected without authorization and intentionally concealed to circumvent planning regulations.

‘The urban planning regulations are there for good reasons. They are trying to protect us all from inappropriate development and this decision shows that intentional acts to deceive and deceive will be discovered.

“The municipality will take enforcement action against anyone who intentionally breaks the rules in this way.”