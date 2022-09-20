Former teacher who quit her job to become an OnlyFans model reveals she is now making MILLIONS

A former special needs teacher who ditched grading tests and assigning homework to become an OnlyFans model has revealed that she now makes millions of dollars selling her raunchy photos online.

Courtney Tilla, 34, originally from Arizona but now living in California, shared her huge earnings with TMZ recently — and revealed it only took her three years to bring in all that money.

According to the outlet, the model has three different OnlyFans accounts: a VIP page, a free page and a merchandise store.

Courtney explained that she has made the most money through her VIP page, where she earns $380,734 in monthly subscriptions and another $164,660 in messages with subscribers.

Courtney Tilla, 34, threw her life as a high school teacher to become an OnlyFans model and has revealed she now makes millions from her raunchy snaps

The former Arizona high school teacher said she earns a whopping $380,734 from monthly subscriptions to her VIP OnlyFans page

She told TMZ it would have taken her 25 years to earn the same seven-figure sum she earned from OnlyFans if she had stayed in her previous profession.

Her kinky career has also earned her a total of $50,045 in fan tips.

The OnlyFans star – who is also a mother of four – explained to the outlet that it would have taken her 25 years to earn the same seven-figure sum if she had stayed in her previous profession as a high school teacher.

Courtney told earlier The mail: ‘When I was a teacher, my family had a very hard time financially.

‘OnlyFans gives me financial freedom. I can provide everything my family needs and more.”

And while the model enjoys luxury vacations to places like Columbia, Jamaica and Hawaii, teachers across the country are struggling to make ends meet.

According to Salary.comthe median teacher salary in Arizona is $54,667, with the median cost of living for a single person being $35,264.

Many teachers return to the classroom this week feeling undervalued; according to business.org 80 percent of educators feel they are underpaid.

Courtney insisted that her husband support her career change and help her teach their children to have an open mind when it comes to all types of jobs

Courtney previously told The Post: ‘When I was a teacher, my family had a very hard time financially. OnlyFans gives me financial freedom. I can provide everything my family needs’

She used the attention she got from her sultry photos to set up a “life coach” business, which she hopes will teach women to own their raunchy side too.

Additionally, teacher pay has declined over the past decade, with the average teacher earning $65,090 per year by 2021.

Courtney noted that her background has helped her become quite the philanthropist, and she told TMZ that she has donated a large portion of her money to homeless shelters in Los Angeles.

She decided to stop teaching in 2016 and tried her hand at bodybuilding and fitness modeling first. And when that didn’t work, she stepped into the world of OnlyFans.

She told The Post, “I started to hate my job and that darkness started to spill over into other areas of my life.”

The former teacher also shared what her family thinks of her kinky career, revealing that her husband supports her and helps her teach their children to have an open mind when it comes to all kinds of jobs.

‘I think I’m a sex worker. But I’m not ashamed of that,” she said.

She added that she’s also using the online attention she’s gotten from her sultry photos to create a “life coaching” business that she hopes will inspire women to own their raunchy side, too.

“I work with hundreds of women across America, Australia, Europe and everywhere,” she explained.

“I help those clients break through the shame and guilt that is imposed on them for wanting to be free to express their sexiness.”

“I feel better than ever in my life. I changed my life financially. I change other women’s lives. I’m glad I’m just doing it,” she told The Post.