Former Sunrise host Talitha Cummins celebrates ten years without alcohol after a major turning point

Former TV host Talitha Cummins has reflected on her journey to sobriety, revealing that she decided to give up the booze after missing a weekend of work.

The mother of two, 42, told Daily Telegram she’d tried “many times” ten years ago before she got sober for good.

“My chief of staff sat me down after I didn’t show up for work for a weekend and just said, ‘You’re not well, are you?’ and I just said “no”. My work facade had collapsed. Everyone knew it,” she said.

While admitting it’s “hard at times,” the Gold Coast-born presenter said she “can’t help but think what she wouldn’t have if she were still drinking.

“I have a wonderful husband and two children,” she said.

“The chaotic life I led would never have allowed me…

“If you drink a lot, you tend to hang out with people who may not be very good for you.”

She added that she now has “the ability to peel back layers in therapy” and that there is a “freedom” in “understanding why she does the things she does.”

‘I now stand behind myself. I don’t rely on alcohol for my confidence, so I really had to develop myself.”

The mother of two is now starting her own diamond business and revealing that she wouldn’t have the confidence to have done the same ten years ago.

Talitha married husband Lucas in October 2013 in a very quiet ceremony in New York.

Speaking about her 20-year battle with alcoholism and mental illness with Australian Women’s Weekly in 2017, Talitha said: ‘I was the girl any guy under the table could drink

They welcomed their first son, Oliver Paul Lucas, in August 2016 and welcomed a daughter two years later.

At the height of her alcoholism, she drank four bottles of wine a night. And yet newscaster Talitha would get up at five in the morning, ready to read the morning news.

“The media is known for their drinking culture, so at least I was elevated to the top of the class for my ability to hold my booze.”

In the candid interview, Talitha opened up about her addiction and the details that came with being a functioning — and working — alcoholic.

“I became strategic. I mapped out a few bottle shops and changed them regularly for fear that one of the guys behind the counter would suspect that the TV’s bubbly blonde was getting beat up every night,” she said.

She also admitted to exercising to get her body sober again:

“The alarm would go off at 5am and I would head out the door for a 10km run with a black coffee under my belt – often still drunk,” Talitha added.