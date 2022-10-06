Former student arrested after allegedly shooting University of Arizona professor

<!–

A former student fatally shot a professor at the University of Arizona, sending the campus into an hours-long lockdown.

The suspected gunman was arrested shortly after 1 p.m. 17 and identified as Murad Dervish, 46, according to UA Police Chief Paula Balafas, who held a news conference a short time later.

The victim was identified by officials as a professor in the Department of Hydrology, but his name was not immediately released, Tuscon.com reported.

Police say the shooting on campus happened just after 1 p.m. 2:00 PM inside the John W. Harshbarger Building, near East Second Street and North Mountain Avenue.