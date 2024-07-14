Former Strictly stars Catherine Tyldesley and Susannah Constantine leave supportive comments on Graziano Di Prima’s Instagram post as Zara McDermott unfollows him following allegations of serious misconduct.

Former Strictly stars Catherine Tyldesley and Susannah Constantine left supportive comments on Graziano Di Prima’s Instagram post revealing he had been axed from the show.

The professional dancer has been sacked by the BBC following allegations of misconduct towards his former celebrity partner Zara McDermott.

Following this, The Mail on Sunday revealed that Zara was the victim of repeated physical and verbal abuse behind the scenes of the Saturday night show.

Now, Catherine and Susannah have come out in support of Graziano. However, it is unclear whether their comments were made before all the allegations were revealed.

Catherine first wrote: “Nooooo” before adding a second comment which read: “You are the kindest, most incredibly talented and gentle man… I’m so sorry. Sending you so much love x.”

Susannah wrote: “What the hell? You were always so sweet, kind, funny and considerate to me Graziano. Stay true to yourself. The cream always rises to the top. Much love x”

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Catherine and Susannah for comment.

Graziano’s Instagram post reads: ‘I am deeply sorry for the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win may have affected my training regime.

‘While I respect the BBC’s HR process, I recognise that for the sake of the programme it is right that I step away. I am saddened that I have not been allowed to give a quote to Online News and appreciate the sensitivity of the situation.

“There is more to this story that I cannot comment on at this time, but I am committed to staying strong for my family and friends. I wish the Strictly family every success in the future.”

Zara has since unfollowed fellow Strictly contestant Graziano, but still… He follows his wife, Giada Lini.

This comes after it was revealed on Saturday that Graziano had been sacked from the show by BBC bosses after he kicked and punched his ex-partner Zara.

The Mail on Sunday can reveal that McDermott, who starred alongside the Italian dancer in last year’s series, was the victim of repeated physical and verbal abuse and constant attacks behind the scenes of the Saturday night show.

It is the latest blow to the BBC show, which is still watched by more than ten million people, as allegations against fellow Strictly host Giovanni Pernice remain under investigation.

A message on Graziano’s Instagram read: ‘My intense passion and determination to win may have affected my training regimen.’

Graziano joined Strictly in 2018 and was partnered with Love Island star Zara last year, but they were eliminated in week six.

He was previously paired with presenter Vick Hope, Loose Women star Judi Love and in 2022 he reached the quarter-finals with actor Kym Marsh.

She continued on Instagram: ‘While I respect the BBC’s HR process, I recognise that it is right, for the sake of the programme, that I step away. I am saddened that I have not been allowed to offer a quote to Online News and I appreciate the sensitivity of the situation.

“There is more to this story that I cannot comment on at this time, but I am committed to staying strong for my family and friends. I wish the Strictly family every success in the future.”

Graziano’s wife, fellow Italian Giada Lini, who also danced professionally on Strictly, has yet to comment on her husband’s untimely departure.

Graziano Di Prima (left) dances with former Strictly partner, Loose Women star Judi Love (right) in 2021

Di Prima (left) reached the quarter-finals of the dance show with actor Kym Marsh (right) in 2022

A source said: ‘It seems that whatever Gio has done has opened Pandora’s box.

“It’s incredibly brave of Zara to come forward – it’s never easy for a woman or anyone who has been abused to do that.”

The complaint was not made by Zara herself, but came after several members of Strictly’s production staff raised Graziano’s behaviour with their bosses.

BBC bosses then contacted the journalist’s management and invited her to be interviewed about her behaviour.

Zara rose to fame on Love Island and has since become a documentary presenter for the BBC.

In 2021, she revealed how revenge porn had made her consider suicide after a boy shared nude photos of her at her school when she was just 14.

Her boyfriend Sam Thompson won ITV’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2023, beating Tony Bellew and Nigel Farage to be crowned King of the Jungle.

A BBC spokesperson confirmed Graziano had been sacked, saying: “We can confirm that Graziano Di Prima is no longer part of the line-up of professional dancers.”

But sources claim the couple have recently been in “crisis talks”.

While appearing on Strictly in 2023, Zara said of her dance partner: ‘Blessed be Graz, I literally started with no dance or acting experience and he’s been putting all his energy into teaching me, with such kindness, patience and passion.’

When she was eliminated from the BBC show, Zara broke down in tears and said: “I’ve had the best time. Just being here is amazing. Thank you to the judges and obviously my amazing partner.”

A BBC spokesperson confirmed Graziano had been sacked, saying: “We can confirm that Graziano Di Prima is no longer part of the line-up of professional dancers for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing. “While we would never comment on individual cases, it is well known that the BBC has robust duty of care procedures in place and if issues arise we will always take them seriously and act quickly as appropriate.”