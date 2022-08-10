Former St Kilda player Eli Templeton is left with a fractured skull and brain haemorrhage

<!–

Footage has surfaced of the terrifying moment when ex-AFL star Eli Templeton was sent into rocks and suffered serious injuries.

During a game between Balwyn and Doncaster East in the Eastern Football League, fellow ex-AFL player Zac Clarke bumped into Templeton as the pair disputed possession near the boundary.

The impact flew Templeton through Balwyn’s interchange area and over a fence, before hitting his head on rocks outside the ground.

The terrifying moment when former AFL star Eli Templeton broke his skull has come to light

The former St Kilda player was fired during a match for EFL side Balwyn. sent against the rocks

Former Essendon and Fremantle star Zac Clarke nudged Templeton to the border

Templeton was helpless when he hit his head against the rocks at the border, seriously injuring him

An ambulance was called and the match was abandoned in the third term, with Balwyn leading the way

Templeton, who formerly played for St Kilda and is currently a VFL player in Port Melbourne, suffered a fractured skull and brain haemorrhage as a result of the incident.

Former Essendon and Fremantle ruckman Clarke was given a two-game suspension for the incident, and Balwyn would write to the league in a bid to appeal the decision.

According to the Eastern League official court list, Clarke has been found guilty of “acting intentionally or carelessly against an opponent.”

Former St Kilda star Templeton reportedly recovering well and passed brain tests

Zac Clarke (R), who played for Essendon, was given a two-game suspension for the bump

Balwyn President Richard Wilson said Templeton was expected to make a full recovery from the incident.

“He spoke last night (Saturday), he is cognitive and speaking and passes all the tests which means he is basically fine,” he said via The Herald Sun.

The game was halted in the third quarter when an ambulance arrived, with Balwyn awarding the win with a 68-45 lead at the time.

The incident has sparked debate over the safety of the distance between the fence and the boundary line at Balwyn Park.