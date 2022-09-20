Former St Kilda AFL star turned Philadelphia Eagle Arryn Siposs hailed as ‘fastest punter in NFL’

Former AFL star Arryn Siposs has set the NFL world on fire after being labeled the ‘fastest player in history’ after a stunning run down tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Siposs, who played 28 games for St Kilda before moving to the US to pursue a new career, made a touchdown save after a blocked field goal attempt in Philadelphia’s 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The 28-year-old held the ball for kicker Jake Elliott as veteran Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson was able to block the attempt with a desperate, acrobatic dive.

Kris Boyd collected the loose ball and took off, looking certain to score a touchdown before Siposs came out of nowhere to cut him down 30 yards from the line with a textbook rugby-style leg tackle.

Arryn Siposs waves to the crowd after the Eagles’ preseason game against Miami in August. The former St Kilda star has gone viral after an epic performance in their win over Minnesota on Tuesday

And top NFL pundits didn’t love it.

Cult pointing hero-turned-TV personality Pat McAfee simply posted a GIF of a cheetah running on his Twitter page, to which top scouting analyst Matt Miller responded with quite the compliment: ‘Fastest player in NFL history. ‘

Broadcaster Sean Greene called it a ‘hell of a tackle’, while prominent Philadelphia radio host James Seltzer declared that ‘Siposs is better at tackling than tipping’.

When the Eagles managed an interception on the next drive, it was a huge moment in the game — a point not lost on the NFL world.

Huge tackle by Arryn Siposs. Saved a TD, Eagles get INT. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) 20 September 2022

Eagles player Arryn Siposs gets a game ball after this one. That interception doesn’t happen without his tackle on the blocked kick. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) 20 September 2022

Game of the game…. SIPOS stops that touchdown from a blocked field goal. If the Vikings would have scored there, it would have been a completely different ball game. #FlyEaglesFly — Fly Eagles Fly 🦅 (@DadBodBeardy87) 20 September 2022

Shoutout to Siposs for the hustle and tackling..saved a TD when this defense turned up the 🔥 on Cousins. — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) 20 September 2022

It was a textbook tackle by Arryn Siposs (number 8) to save a touchdown for the Eagles

Funnily enough, that touchdown save came after many Eagles fans latched onto the unfairly maligned star.

They have now changed their tune.

After an impressive college career at Auburn from 2018-2020, Siposs was picked up by Detroit as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft.

He immediately experienced the cruel nature of American football as he was cut and re-signed on three separate occasions within seven months of joining the team.

Arryn Siposs and wife Rachel will celebrate their first Christmas with daughter Sadie in 2021

His career was revived when the Eagles signed him prior to the 2021 season, and he made his debut in the season opener.

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is 16,552 kilometers from Melbourne – a long distance to explain the incredible journey Siposs has been on after a somewhat modest AFL career for the Saints.

The silky forward kicked 22 goals in his 28 appearances for the club and looked like he could be the perfect foil for the legendary Nick Riewoldt.

But it was not to be for the Melburnian after he was delisted at the end of the 2015 season.

Arryn Siposs celebrates one of his 22 goals for Saints in 2013

The talented forward played 28 games for St Kilda before being delisted in 2015 and moving to the US to pursue punting

But sometimes when a door closes, a window magically opens — in this case, a college punting career that he’s turned into an unlikely NFL gig through sheer determination.

He is the latest in a line of Australian players to revolutionize the position.

Mitch Wishnowsky just signed a $19 million contract with the 49ers, while Seahawks gun Michael Dickson is considered by many to be the best player in the league.

Cameron Johnston is betting on the Texans, while Jordan Berry and Brad Wing have also made waves over the past few years.

Arryn Siposs with wife Rachel. The Aussie couple now live in the US and have a daughter named Sadie

AFL legend Sav Rocca and Ben Graham experienced great success after ending their professional careers in the United States.

The powerful 189cm, 96kg punter lives in Philadelphia with wife Rachel, and became a father for the first time in November 2021 when the couple welcomed a girl named Sadie Mae Siposs.

No matter what happens from now on, he’ll always be able to tell Sadie about the day he saved a touchdown and was called the ‘fastest player in NFL history.’