A survivor of the forced labor camps in China files a lawsuit to prevent clothing made from cotton, harvested by Uyghur slaves, from being sold on British shopping streets.

Lawyers allege that brands such as Gap UK, Moss Bros, Levi Strauss and Sports Direct are inadvertently stocking the clothing. The companies deny this.

But supporters of the case accuse the British government of failing to stop imports of cotton from Xinjiang, where two million Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities are imprisoned in “re-education camps” and forced to work in appalling conditions.

About 80 percent of all Chinese cotton comes from Xinjiang, and forensic investigators claim materials from the camps are shipped to textile mills in countries like Vietnam and Sri Lanka that are used by top global brands.

Erbakit Otarbay, who is bringing the case, was detained by the Chinese authorities for almost two years.

A British government spokesman said: ‘The evidence of the scale and gravity of the human rights violations committed in Xinjiang against Uyghur Muslims paints a truly poignant picture that we absolutely condemn. Companies should not benefit from forced labour.

“The UK is absolutely committed to tackling the issue of Uyghur forced labor in supply chains and we have taken resolute action. In the past year, we introduced new guidelines on the risks of doing business in Xinjiang, improved export controls and committed to implement financial sanctions for organizations that fail to comply with modern slavery reporting requirements.”