Former resources minister Keith Pitt said he knew about ex PM Scott Morrison taking his portfolio

A former government minister whose job Scott Morrison took on has confessed to learning about this secret more than a year ago.

Mr Morrison, as a former Liberal Prime Minister, had Governor General David Hurley sworn in to five different portfolios in 2020 and 2021: health, finance, resources, home affairs and treasury, and kept it a secret from Australians.

Keith Pitt, the former Resources Secretary, has admitted that he was aware of the unorthodox arrangements that began in April 2021 and had discussed it with Michael McCormack, then Nationals Deputy Prime Minister.

“I had a discussion with Michael McCormack as Nationals leader, as you would expect,” he told ABC’s Q&A program Thursday night.

“I had a special opinion that Michael was the leader, he was responsible for the agreement between our two parties.”

Pitt, a regional Queenslander of the Nationals, was reluctant to revoke a gas exploration license that stretched from Sydney to Newcastle – known as PEP 11.

Wallets that Scott Morrison took on HEALTH: March 14, 2020 FINANCE: March 30, 2020 INDUSTRY, SCIENCE, ENERGY AND RESOURCES: April 15, 2021 HOME AFFAIRS: May 6, 2021 treasury: May 6, 2021 Source: Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet

But after Mr Morrison was also sworn in as resource minister, the unpopular gas drilling project was overturned by the former prime minister in December 2021, with elections in May.

Mr Morrison holds the southern Sydney coastal town of Cook and takes on Cronulla by the beach.

At the time of announcing the cancellation of the drill reconnaissance project, the Liberal Party held Sydney and Central Coast beach voters of Wentworth, Mackellar and Robertson, all of whom lost in May’s election to defeat Independents or Labour.

Former Home Secretary Karen Andrews this week called on Mr Morrison to leave parliament, while former Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who lost his Melbourne seat to Kooyong, is reportedly furious.

Former health minister Greg Hunt, whose portfolio Mr Morrison secretly signed in March 2020 at the start of the Covid pandemic, was believed to be the only minister aware of the former prime minister’s unusual arrangements.

But Mr Pitt’s memories now show that other ministers were aware of the bizarre constitutional arrangements.

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison (left) had Governor General David Hurley (right) swear on him in five different portfolios: health, finance, resources, home affairs and treasury

“If I remember correctly, I think Michael may have been to one of those meetings,” he said.

“Maybe it took place at a meeting where Michael was with all of us, including the Prime Minister and his representatives, or maybe it was a separate discussion – I’m working my way through a very complicated diary.”

Q&A presenter Stan Grant asked the audience in Penrith, in Sydney’s west, whether the revelations made sense to them – provoking a collective shake of the head.

“Does this make sense to you?”

Grant was baffled as to why Mr. Pitt kept the secret for so long.

“I just don’t understand what you’re saying here, Keith,” he said.

“You knew that Scott Morrison, sometime in 2021, you became aware that Scott Morrison had sworn himself into your portfolio.

“By the way, the public didn’t know this, and you said to Michael McCormack, ‘Hey, Scott Morrison is now sworn into my portfolios.'”

Despite the worst easing of the pandemic in early 2021, Scott Morrison took over the asset portfolio on April 15 of that year, followed by Home Affairs and Treasury on May 6.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese this week ordered his department to make those details public, and has asked Solicitor General Stephen Donaghue to investigate.