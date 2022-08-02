Former Reserve Bank of Australia research manager Peter Tulip says board lacks economic expertise

The Reserve Bank of Australia keeps making the wrong decisions as ‘part-time amateurs’ rely on interest rates, says a former banking insider.

Borrowers are widely expected to absorb another 50 basis point rate hike on Tuesday, on top of the May, June and July rises that were the strongest since 1994.

This would pay off an average mortgage agent of $600,000, an increase of $169 in their monthly mortgage payments as the cash interest rate rose from its three-year high of 1.35 percent to its six-year high of 1.85 percent. .

This is happening despite RBA Governor Philip Lowe repeatedly promising last year to keep the cash interest rate at a record low of 0.1 percent until 2024 at the earliest.

Peter Tulip, who served as the RBA’s senior research manager from 2011 to 2020, said the central bank’s board, along with business leaders, didn’t have the gravitas to get Dr. Challenging Lowe for flawed decisions.

The Reserve Bank of Australia continues to make wrong decisions as ‘part-time amateurs’ rely on interest rates, says a former insider (pictured is Governor Phillip Lowe)

Peter Tulip, who served as the RBA’s senior research manager from 2011 to 2020, said the central bank’s board, along with business leaders, missed the gravitas to get Dr. Challenging Lowe for flawed decisions

“Other central banks let monetary policy decisions be made by stars of the economic profession – we leave them to part-time amateurs,” he told the Daily Mail Australia.

“I wasn’t happy with the way the Reserve Bank was doing its job, I didn’t think it was doing very well.”

dr. Tulip, who is now chief economist at the think tank Center for Independent Studies, said the RBA board needs experts on macroeconomic measures.

“They’re not trained to say to Phil Lowe, ‘But wait, Governor, doesn’t the inquiry say the opposite’ or ‘Why are we doing this when the Bank of England is doing the opposite?’ or even “What’s the evidence for that?”

‘These kinds of questions are difficult for people without specialist expertise to ask.’

One-time CEO of Coca-Cola Amatil Alison Watkins was appointed to the RBA board for a five-year term in December 2020, when she was still earning $2,178,652 a year as head of the soft drink bottling company.

Warwick McKibbin, who served on the Reserve Bank’s board from 2001 to 2011, all too often said the appointees represented partial interests rather than economic experts, jeopardizing decision-making.

“If it is made public, they may be arguing with their own interests,” he told the Daily Mail Australia.

“For example, if you had a union member on the board and they knew that if they raised interest rates, people would lose their jobs in their industry, they probably wouldn’t go public with it.”

Professor McKibbin, now the director of the Center for Applied Macroeconomic Analysis at the Australian National University, said the Reserve Bank should publish the individual views of each board member at each meeting to give borrowers a better idea of ​​interest rate decision-making. .

“The debates around governance must be completely open and transparent,” he said.

One-time CEO of Coca-Cola Amatil, Alison Watkins, was appointed to the RBA board for a five-year term in December 2020, when she was still earning $2,178,652 a year as the head of the soft drink bottling company.

Ms. Watkins was paid $45,641 last year to attend five board meetings, plus an additional $4,982 to serve on the RBA’s audit committee.

Ms. Watkins only had to attend less than half of the RBA’s 11 monthly board meetings.

Fellow board member Mark Barnaba, the vice chairman of Fortescue Metals Group, earns a base salary of $1,162,211 – based on an $802,799 conversion in the annual report.

As a board member of the Reserve Bank, he was paid $77,620 last year to attend 11 board meetings, plus another $22,430 to chair the RBA’s audit committee.

dr. Tulip, who was an economist at the US Federal Reserve, said the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors were academics who were experts on monetary policy.

Fellow board member Mark Barnaba (left with West Coast Eagles CEO Trevor Nisbett), the vice chairman of Fortescue Metals Group, earns a base salary of $1,162,211 – based on an $802,799 conversion in the annual report. As a board member of the Reserve Bank, he was paid $77,620 last year to attend 11 board meetings, plus another $22,430 to chair the RBA’s audit committee.

“The model of central banking around the world is increasingly to put experts in charge,” he said.

“I used to work at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, where the people who made monetary policy decisions actually wrote the textbooks from which I studied my monetary policy.”

Former Prime Minister and Treasurer Paul Keating in 2020 described the Reserve Bank as the ‘Reverse Bank’ because it was too slow to raise interest rates in the late 1980s and then too slow to lower them in the early 1990s, arguing that this is Australia’ caused a recession. deeper than it otherwise would have been’.

dr. Tulip said the RBA was too slow to cut rates before the Covid pandemic in 2019, when household debt reached dangerous levels even when inflation was still low.

“They have a track record of targeting the wrong variable,” he said.

“They’ve also focused on house prices, they’ve focused on debt, these are not things monetary policy is good at controlling.”

dr. Tulip is more forgiving of cutting rates to a record low of 0.1 percent in November 2020, promising to hold them until 2024 in 2021, arguing that it was easy to criticize the RBA in hindsight.

Former Prime Minister and Treasurer Paul Keating in 2020 described the Reserve Bank as the “Reverse Bank” because it was too slow to raise interest rates in the late 1980s and too slow to lower than in the early 1990s, arguing that this gave Australia ‘a deeper recession’ than it otherwise would have done’ (pictured right with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, and another former Labor Prime Minister Kevin Rudd)

But he argued they needed to raise interest rates by 75 basis points on Tuesday — not the 50 basis points the market expects — to mitigate the risk of inflation rising and unemployment staying there, while unemployment is at its 48-year low of 3.5 percent is located.

What an interest rate hike of 0.5 percentage point in August would mean for you? $500,000: $141 up from $2,215 to $2,356 $600,000: $169 up from $2,658 to $2,827 $700,000: $197 up from $3,101 to $3,298 $800,000: $225 up from $3,544 to $3,769 $900,000: $253 up from $3,987 to $4,240 $1,000,000: $281 up from $4,430 to $4,711 Increases based on the Reserve Bank’s spot rate rise from 1.35 percent to 1.85 percent, with the popular Commonwealth Bank floating rate from 3.39 percent to 3.89 percent

“Actually, they should raise the rates a little faster,” said Dr. Tulip.

“There’s a real concern – we have an unemployment rate of 3.5 percent – that’s just a very tight labor market and in the past we’ve had such tight unemployment, wages and inflation have risen very quickly.

“If that happened, we would have a prolonged period of unemployment.”

Treasury expects inflation to reach a 32-year high of 7.75 percent by the end of 2022, from a two-decade high of 6.1 percent in the year to June.

dr. Tulip said it was likely inflation would remain above the RBA’s two to three percent target after 2024, casting doubt on the Treasury’s forecasts.

“There is a risk that inflation expectations will increase – when that is built into price and wage decisions, it will take a lot of unemployment to get back on target,” he said.

In an April paper, Dr. Tulip the Reserve Bank for concentrating power too closely on Dr. Lowe, arguing that the model “focused on one fallible individual” responding to “non-economists with secret decisions.”

“That makes mistakes more likely and more persistent,” he said.

“So even if one agrees with previous RBA decisions, there is no reason to trust the decisions of future staff.”

Treasurer Jim Chalmers, who has the authority to appoint RBA board members, announced a wide review at the Reserve Bank last month.

Daily Mail Australia gave the Reserve Bank the right to reply, but declined to comment.