Former Raiders star Mark McLinden is the NRL grand final pitch invader

The pitch invader who disrupted the NRL grand final was no stranger to Accor Stadium after it was revealed the man behind the pitch invasion was former Canberra Raider Mark McLinden.

The former 165-game NRL star is now a climate activist and protested the use of fossil fuels in his bizarre attempt to rip the goal pads off the posts in the dying stages of the game.

“A 43-year-old man from Mullumbimby was arrested after he allegedly entered the south end of the pitch and dragged one of the cushions from a goal post,” a police statement read.

McLinden is secured and escorted from the track and is later arrested by NSW Police

McLinden smiles as security chases him before he is finally tackled to the ground

‘He was removed from the field by security before being arrested by the police; he has been issued with an infringement notice for entering the competition area.’

Mclinden wore a shirt that read ‘end coal, gas and oil’ on the front with ‘for our children’ on the back in a bid to raise awareness of the effects of fossil fuels on the environment.

McLinden hugs a tree in one of his environmental videos posted on his Gentle Earthling page

He now faces a fine of up to $5000 and could potentially be banned for life from ever taking part in another NRL match.

McLinden was signed by the Raiders in 1998 and scored 12 tries in his debut season before being named the NRL’s Rookie of the Year.

He got to play his only representative game when he represented Country in 2001.

After playing 165 games for the Raiders between 1998 and 2004, McLinden moved to England where he played four seasons in London before a back injury meant he was released from his contract in his final year.

He made a cross-code switch when he signed for the Queensland Reds Super Rugby team in 2009, but his rugby union career was cut short when injury again cut him short and he played just three games.

After football, McLinden became a personal trainer and stayed in England.

He also used to host a bizarre YouTube channel called Marty & Ginski that included weird videos like a staged zombie outbreak on an island and cramming as many people as they could into a chicken bus in South America to set a world record.

Mark McLinden is chased by Ryan Cross of the Roosters during the first week of the NRL finals between the Sydney Roosters and the Canberra Raiders at Aussie Stadium in 2004

The channel primarily centered around their travels through South America and Australia to promote a better environment.

Today he is a content creator and has produced videos for climate action groups and artists.

He also has a new YouTube channel called Gentle Earthling, which he describes as ‘a site dedicated to the conservation and protection of the natural environment’.

McLinden’s pitch invasion appears premeditated, given the shirt he chose to wear and also a Facebook post he put live 30 minutes into the grand final.

The full post McLinden put on Facebook during the NRL grand final before his invasion

“The world’s climate scientists have concluded that the continued burning of coal, gas and oil is causing catastrophic ecosystem loss and climate change,” he wrote.

‘As a result, the stable climate that humans have enjoyed for the past 10,000 years is becoming unstable before our eyes. The floods, fires, heat waves and droughts will only get worse unless we stand up to the fossil fuel industry and demand they pay for the carbon they emit.

“Furthermore, they must phase out its use to be replaced with renewable energy much faster than the governments have allowed.

“Climate scientists turn to activism because of lack of action from governments. I stand for science. I stand with scientists and have joined them in activism.

‘I encourage you to do the same. Our children and grandchildren depend on it.