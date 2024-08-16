Former Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announces major new role on Australia Post board

Annastacia Palaszczuk’s new role has been revealed.

The former Queensland Premier has been appointed as a non-executive director on the Australia Post Board of Directors.

The mandate is expected to last three years.

Ms Palaszczuk announced her retirement from politics in December last year after serving as state premier for eight years between 2015 and 2023.

He will take over from Tony Nutt, who has completed two terms as a non-executive director.

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said Ms Palaszczuk would bring to the board “a wealth of experience in delivering services to regional and rural communities”.

“Modernising Australia Post is critical to ensuring it can invest to remain sustainable and continue to serve Australian communities for the long term,” Rowland said.

‘Ms Palaszczuk’s appointment ensures a strong and diverse Board to support Australia Post on its journey to modernisation.

“Our Government is committed to ensuring Australia Post remains an integral institution for all Australians.”

Ms Palaszczuk announced her retirement from politics in December last year after serving as state premier between 2015 and 2023.

Finance Minister Katy Gallagher congratulated Ms Palaszczuk on her new role.

“I congratulate Ms Palaszczuk on her appointment to the Australia Post Board. She brings a wealth of experience to the role, which will help Australia Post modernise and meet the changing needs of consumers,” she said.

‘Hundreds of thousands of Australians rely on Australia Post’s services every day and we are committed to ensuring it continues to meet their consumer expectations.’

Following her surprise exit from politics, Ms Palaszczuk took a job as an international ambassador for the Smart Energy Council (SEC), an independent body that advocates for renewable energy companies.

His first major task for the Canberra-based council was to lead the body’s delegation to China in June to discuss solar panels, hydrogen production and electric vehicles with “distinguished Chinese companies”, the Courier Mail reported.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Palaszczuk had hired high-profile celebrity publicist Max Markson, who is tasked with building her a career on the speaking circuit in Australia and overseas.