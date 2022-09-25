Former ‘Public Enemy No1’ ex-robber John McVicar dies after ‘heart attack while walking his dog’

His autobiography formed the basis for the film McVicar, starring Roger Daltry

He was known at Scotland Yard as Public Enemy No1 after escaping from prison twice

A notorious ex-robber formerly known by police as Public Enemy No1 has died of a suspected heart attack while walking his dog, it has been reported.

John McVicar, 82, escaped from a top prison in Durham in 1968, sparking a nationwide manhunt.

During the 1960s, the former criminal escaped from prison twice – the second time he spent two years at large.

The story of his escape was then made into a popular 1980s feature film, starring The Who singer Roger Daltry.

After his jailbreak in the 1960s, Scotland Yard named him Public Enemy No1.

However, on his return to prison, he began to reform himself and take three A Levels Leicester prison in 1972.

In 1974, Mr. McVicar wrote an autobiography that was later adapted into a screenplay about his life.

After his parole from prison in 1978, he began his career as a television journalist.

The ex-bank robber ended up living alone in a caravan behind a village pub in Althorne, Essex, the Sun reported.

His sister Janice, 80, told the paper: “It was a sad way to end. The last time I spoke to him, he told me he was cold and lonely.

“I was proud of him for getting his life back on track.”

Mr. McVicar is believed to have died of a heart attack while walking his husky dog ​​Lucky.

She added: “He had isolated himself from all his family, but I am very sad that he ended his days like this.”

Essex police said the September 6 death was not suspicious.