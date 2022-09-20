Former PSG women star Aminata Diallo ‘googled how to BREAK a kneecap’

Former Paris Saint-Germain Women’s star Aminata Diallo Googled how to crack a kneecap and a ‘dangerous drug cocktail’ to set up an attack on one of her team-mates last year, it has been claimed.

Diallo was charged with aggravated assault on Friday night after being taken into police custody in connection with an attack on teammate Kheira Hamraoui by two masked strangers last year.

After a team meal on November 4, Hamraoui traveled home as a passenger in a car driven by Diallo, before she was dragged out of the car and beaten on the legs with an iron bar.

Her leg was badly beaten and a police investigation ensued.

Now, a new report from the Crime Prevention Brigade of the Judicial Police of Versailles, excerpts of which were published by the French newspaper Le Parisienclaims a ‘real hatred’ developed in Diallo towards her teammate, with a message allegedly found on her phone claiming she wished ‘them all pain’, referring to teammates at PSG.

‘She considered her an obstacle to her own sports career,’ according to Le Parisienwith reference to the report.

The report is said to suggest that it has been a ‘slow psychological drift that has become, so to speak, pathological.’

Police are said to have tapped the phone of Diallo, a person of interest in the investigation, and the court report is said to allege that she sought for a ‘dangerous drug cocktail’ as well as ‘how to crack a kneecap’ in the run-up to the attack.

Diallo, who has been remanded in custody pending further interviews with the investigating judge, has consistently maintained her innocence from the start of the investigation.

She was previously released without charge after her first arrest last year.

A new bomb report has revealed Diallo’s phone activity prior to the attack on Hamraoui

But the latest bombshell claims, which also included Whatsapp messages from her phone, arrive as a shocking development in the Paris story.

‘If I was bad, jealous and calculating like her… I [would tell a relative] to destroy her,’ read a Whatsapp message.

Another, sent to a contact nicknamed ‘Jaja’, read: ‘I’m going shameless now! I need someone, but to f**k my job for free I don’t accept… I want them [my team-mates] all evil, I only need my relatives.’

Last year, Hamraoui opened up about the vicious attack to the French daily L’Equipeand explained her fear as she lay on the pavement ‘screaming in pain’.

“I experienced an attack of incredible violence,” she said.

Diallo (left) is said to have developed a ‘pathological’ hatred for his then PSG team-mate

Diallo (far left) is said to have been Googling ‘how to crack a kneecap’ when police flashed her phone

‘Two hooded strangers took me out of the car I was traveling in to beat me on the legs with iron bars. That night I really thought I was going to stay there… I screamed in pain.

‘I tried to protect myself as much as possible. I have a very painful memory.’

Four men have already been arrested in connection with the attack on Hamraoui – where one man, nicknamed ‘the little one’, allegedly admitted to police they were hired to attack the PSG star for €500 (£438).

Diallo has been without a club since her contract with PSG expired at the end of last season. She maintains her innocence in relation to the attack on Hamraoui.