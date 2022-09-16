Former PSG player Aminata Diallo re-arrested in connection with an alleged attack on a team-mate

Former Paris Saint-Germain player Aminata Diallo has been arrested and taken back into police custody in connection with an attack on one of her teammates, French media reported Friday.

It was the second time Diallo had been arrested as part of an investigation into last year’s attack on Kheira Hamraoui. Diallo was arrested in November and released without charge.

The Journal Du Dimanche quoted the Versailles prosecutor’s office as saying that Diallo was arrested Friday morning and is suspected of having committed the attack on her teammate.

Diallo’s police questioning came after four men were arrested in connection with the attack earlier this week.

Hamraoui was attacked after a night out with Diallo and other teammates. Hamraoui was hit several times with a metal bar and had to be stitched to her hands and legs.

Diallo has been without a club since her contract with PSG expired at the end of last season.

Earlier this year, Hamraoui bravely experienced the ‘traumatic attack’ after a team meal after revealing she feared for her life when two masked men beat her legs with iron bars.

“I have experienced an attack of unbelievable violence,” she told the French newspaper L’Equipe.

“Two hooded strangers took me out of the car I was traveling in to beat my legs with iron bars. That night I really thought I was going to stay there… I screamed in pain. I tried to protect myself as much as possible. I have a very painful memory.’