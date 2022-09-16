WhatsNew2Day
Former PSG player Aminata Diallo re-arrested in connection with an alleged attack on a team-mate

Sports
By Merry
Former PSG player Aminata Diallo has been arrested again by French police in connection with an alleged attack on one of her teammates…

  • Aminata Diallo has been accused of setting up the attack on Kheira Hamraoui
  • Hamraoui was attacked by two masked strangers last November
  • The PSG Women player was left with badly bruised legs after a blow
  • The ‘traumatic’ iron bar attack led Hamraoui to believe her life was in danger

By Associated Press and Liam Morgan for Mailonline

Published: 12:23, 16 Sep 2022 | Updated: 12:44, 16 Sep 2022

Former Paris Saint-Germain player Aminata Diallo has been arrested and taken back into police custody in connection with an attack on one of her teammates, French media reported Friday.

It was the second time Diallo had been arrested as part of an investigation into last year’s attack on Kheira Hamraoui. Diallo was arrested in November and released without charge.

The Journal Du Dimanche quoted the Versailles prosecutor’s office as saying that Diallo was arrested Friday morning and is suspected of having committed the attack on her teammate.

Kheira Hamraoui (right) started her 'traumatic' attack last November as she was on her way home from a team meal with Aminata Diallo (left) before masked men attacked her
Diallo was taken into custody in November and released without charge
Diallo’s police questioning came after four men were arrested in connection with the attack earlier this week.

Hamraoui was attacked after a night out with Diallo and other teammates. Hamraoui was hit several times with a metal bar and had to be stitched to her hands and legs.

Diallo has been without a club since her contract with PSG expired at the end of last season.

Hamraoui was attacked by masked men after being dragged from Diallo's car
Photo shows the severe bruises and cuts to her leg during the attack
Earlier this year, Hamraoui bravely experienced the ‘traumatic attack’ after a team meal after revealing she feared for her life when two masked men beat her legs with iron bars.

“I have experienced an attack of unbelievable violence,” she told the French newspaper L’Equipe.

“Two hooded strangers took me out of the car I was traveling in to beat my legs with iron bars. That night I really thought I was going to stay there… I screamed in pain. I tried to protect myself as much as possible. I have a very painful memory.’

The PSG midfielder had previously revealed she feared for her life during the attack
