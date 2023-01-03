Former Prime Minister Liz Truss warns Rishi Sunak not to scrap her proposed childcare reforms

<!–

Liz Truss has warned her successor Rishi Sunak not to scrap her proposed childcare reforms.

It comes amid growing concern among Tory MPs about the ‘prohibitive’ and rising costs faced by parents.

During her short stint as Prime Minister, Mrs. Truss accelerated plans to provide more aid. A third of women say the cost of childcare has forced them or their partners to consider giving up work.

But Mr Sunak has scrapped her plans to scrap the mandatory staff-to-child ratio in day care centers, aiming to reduce overhead costs. Plans to expand free toddler care from 30 to 50 hours per week are also being reviewed.

A source close to Ms Truss told The Times: ‘Excessive bureaucracy is making childcare in England increasingly unaffordable. Denouncing Liz’s plans for this critical policy area seems economically and politically counterproductive.’

And Kit Malthouse, education secretary under Ms Truss, urged Mr Sunak to ‘press the go button as soon as possible’ on the former prime minister’s proposals.

He said: ‘The current system is a complicated Heath Robinson affair, meaning no one, parents or suppliers, is happy.

“Supporting parents at work is fundamental to economic growth, and my team and I had put together a ‘childcare big bang’ plan to do just that.”

British parents spend about 26 percent of their combined income on childcare, compared to an average of 9 percent in other developed countries. But the issue has slipped from Sunak’s list of priorities amid crippling strikes and record numbers of Channel migrants.

English parents with children aged three to four can get 30 hours of free childcare per week. The Times says Mr Sunak is considering extending this to all two-year-olds rather than Miss Truss’ proposal for 50 hours. Currently, only parents on benefits receive free childcare for children aged two.

Tory MP Robin Walker, chairman of the House of Commons Education Committee, will launch an inquiry into the issue.

He said: ‘It is a key issue that should be of great concern to any government interested in improving productivity.

‘Better access to childcare is a win-win in several ways. It helps people get to work and stay in work. It also helps to ensure that more children are ready for school.

“We know that after the pandemic, there has been a problem with children having speech and language problems.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: ‘We will certainly continue to explore all options to improve the cost, choice and availability of quality childcare for working parents.’